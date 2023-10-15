News & Insights

Personal Finance

Housing Market Projections 2024: 10 Cities Where Prices Could Grow the Most

October 15, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

It can be difficult to fully predict what the housing market will look like in 2024. What is less difficult, however, is using relevant data to forecast housing market trajectories at the local level.

In September 2023, SmartAsset utilized Zillow data to rank the largest 2,000 U.S. zip codes by the highest projected home price increases. The results reveal the cities, and their respective zip codes, with promising projected home value increases. According to SmartAsset, creating these types of models helps potential buyers figure out if they should buy now or wait to buy a home during winter months. It also helps to better inform sellers when they should list their home.

From least to greatest projected price increase, here are the top 10 cities, and zip codes, where home prices could grow the most in 2024.

I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away
Related: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

This is a suburban neighborhood in Boise Idaho.

Post Falls, Idaho (83854)

  • Projected price increase: 8.2%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $483,973
  • Projected 2024 home price: $523,659

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida
Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

Knoxville, Tennessee (37918)

  • Projected price increase: 8.3%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $304,881
  • Projected 2024 home price: $330,186

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 12 Costly Red Flags I Look for During a Home Inspection

Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

Lenoir, North Carolina (28645)

  • Projected price increase: 8.4%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $190,862
  • Projected 2024 home price: $206,894
Ybor City, Tampa Bay, Florida.

Brownsville, FL (33142)

  • Projected price increase: 8.5%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $375,406
  • Projected 2024 home price: $407,316
Cape Coral, Florida.

North Miami Beach, Florida (33162)

  • Projected price increase: 8.5%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $443,856
  • Projected 2024 home price: $481,584

Discover: 10 Affordable US Small Towns With a Great Quality of Life

DCIM

Muskegon, Michigan (49442)

  • Projected price increase: 8.6%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $158,324
  • Projected 2024 home price: $171,940
Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina (27105)

  • Projected price increase: 8.7%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $150,202
  • Projected 2024 home price: $163,269
aerial drone view of Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida with downtown Miami in the back.

North Miami, Florida (33161)

  • Projected price increase: 8.8%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $461,145
  • Projected 2024 home price: $501,725

Housing Market 2023: 40 Places Poised for a Housing Crisis

Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

Knoxville, Tennessee (37920)

  • Projected price increase: 9.5%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $283,744
  • Projected 2024 home price: $310,699
El Paso, Texas

Rio Grande City, Texas (78582)

  • Projected price increase: 12.3%
  • Home value (July 31, 2023): $113,368
  • Projected 2024 home price: $127,312

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the exact ZIP codes or locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market Projections 2024: 10 Cities Where Prices Could Grow the Most

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.