Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

March 06, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Cynthia Measom for GOBankingRates

Many financial experts agree that purchasing a house is a solid investment. As you pay down your mortgage debt, you’ll gain equity in your home. Also, in general, the value of a home goes up over time. 

Of course, some places are better than others to buy a home if you’re looking to gain value faster. To find out the best places to buy a home in the U.S. to gain value, GOBankingRates referenced home value data from Zillow for 2019, 2023 and 2024 and the five-year and one-year percentage changes for various cities in the U.S.

For reference, the national average home value in the U.S. for 2019 was $228,565. In 2023 it was $333,206, and in January 2024 it was $343,951. That equals a 50% percentage change in home value over a five-year period and a 3% percentage change over a one-year period. 

Here are 25 cities where you should consider buying a home to experience a jump in value. 

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

  • January 2019 Home Value: $108,092
  • January 2023 Home Value: $188,703
  • January 2024 Home Value: $218,761
  • 5 Year % Change: 102%
  • 1 Year % Change: 16%

Connecticut, Waterbury

Waterbury, Connecticut

  • January 2019 Home Value: $124,467
  • January 2023 Home Value: $217,365
  • January 2024 Home Value: $249,073
  • 5 Year % Change: 100%
  • 1 Year % Change: 15%

Lewiston is a city in Androscoggin County in Maine, and the second-largest city in the state.

Lewiston, Maine

  • January 2019 Home Value: $143,963
  • January 2023 Home Value: $242,023
  • January 2024 Home Value: $274,687
  • 5 Year % Change: 91%
  • 1 Year % Change: 14%
Texas State flag on the pole waving in the wing against blue sky and white clouds.

Mercedes, Texas

  • January 2019 Home Value: $64,507
  • January 2023 Home Value: $109,088
  • January 2024 Home Value: $123,572
  • 5 Year % Change: 92%
  • 1 Year % Change: 13%
Torrington, Connecticut USA July 25, 2018 A single family house dressed up with American flags and other Americana.

Torrington, Connecticut

  • January 2019 Home Value: $141,705
  • January 2023 Home Value: $224,068
  • January 2024 Home Value: $255,834
  • 5 Year % Change: 81%
  • 1 Year % Change: 14%



Irvington, New Jersey

  • January 2019 Home Value: $178,726
  • January 2023 Home Value: $326,852
  • January 2024 Home Value: $359,441
  • 5 Year % Change: 101%
  • 1 Year % Change: 10%


Elizabeth, New Jersey

  • January 2019 Home Value: $284,994
  • January 2023 Home Value: $434,543
  • January 2024 Home Value: $498,548
  • 5 Year % Change: 75%
  • 1 Year % Change: 15%
Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • January 2019 Home Value: $182,043
  • January 2023 Home Value: $304,065
  • January 2024 Home Value: $341,351
  • 5 Year % Change: 88%
  • 1 Year % Change: 12%

Inner city streets - Camden, NJ, USA.

Camden, New Jersey

  • January 2019 Home Value: $62,559
  • January 2023 Home Value: $103,036
  • January 2024 Home Value: $115,800
  • 5 Year % Change: 85%
  • 1 Year % Change: 12%
The capital statehouse of New Jersey lights up as the sun sets the Delaware River in the background city of Trenton.

Trenton, New Jersey

  • January 2019 Home Value: $166,747
  • January 2023 Home Value: $273,347
  • January 2024 Home Value: $307,421
  • 5 Year % Change: 84%
  • 1 Year % Change: 12%
Tennessee welcomes you sign at he state border.

Oakridge, Tennessee

  • January 2019 Home Value: $148,905
  • January 2023 Home Value: $257,614
  • January 2024 Home Value: $285,447
  • 5 Year % Change: 92%
  • 1 Year % Change: 11%

Newark, New Jersey

East Orange, New Jersey

  • January 2019 Home Value: $223,560
  • January 2023 Home Value: $384,067
  • January 2024 Home Value: $425,011
  • 5 Year % Change: 90%
  • 1 Year % Change: 11%
Welcome to Florida Sign stock photo

Golden Glades, Florida

  • January 2019 Home Value: $264,418
  • January 2023 Home Value: $441,474
  • January 2024 Home Value: $490,839
  • 5 Year % Change: 86%
  • 1 Year % Change: 11%
The Delaware River provides a boundary between Pennsylvania and New Jersey at Camden and Philadelphia.

Willingboro Township, New Jersey

  • January 2019 Home Value: $158,060
  • January 2023 Home Value: $276,797
  • January 2024 Home Value: $303,989
  • 5 Year % Change: 92%
  • 1 Year % Change: 10%

An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

West Little River, Florida

  • January 2019 Home Value: $218,465
  • January 2023 Home Value: $359,801
  • January 2024 Home Value: $401,228
  • 5 Year % Change: 84%
  • 1 Year % Change: 12%
Lakewood New Jersey

Lakewood, New Jersey

  • January 2019 Home Value: $402,932
  • January 2023 Home Value: $624,975
  • January 2024 Home Value: $706,816
  • 5 Year % Change: 75%
  • 1 Year % Change: 13%
McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.

Donna, Texas

  • January 2019 Home Value: $71,440
  • January 2023 Home Value: $118,083
  • January 2024 Home Value: $131,471
  • 5 Year % Change: 84%
  • 1 Year % Change: 11%

Wilkes-Barre is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

  • January 2019 Home Value: $73,804
  • January 2023 Home Value: $125,195
  • January 2024 Home Value: $137,986
  • 5 Year % Change: 87%
  • 1 Year % Change: 10%
Welcome to Georgia State Sign stock photo

Forest Park, Georgia

  • January 2019 Home Value: $82,985
  • January 2023 Home Value: $169,505
  • January 2024 Home Value: $177,414
  • 5 Year % Change: 114%
  • 1 Year % Change: 5%
Morning after an ice storm in Clinton, Tennessee.

Clinton, Tennessee

  • January 2019 Home Value: $158,185
  • January 2023 Home Value: $258,807
  • January 2024 Home Value: $287,509
  • 5 Year % Change: 82%
  • 1 Year % Change: 11%

Miami, USA - August 14, 2015: Aerial view of the Sun Life Stadium in Florida, taken in a summer afeternoon.

Miami Gardens, Florida

  • January 2019 Home Value: $248,275
  • January 2023 Home Value: $405,043
  • January 2024 Home Value: $449,676
  • 5 Year % Change: 81%
  • 1 Year % Change: 11%
North Miami Beach, Florida, USA - Image.

North Miami, Florida

  • January 2019 Home Value: $257,269
  • January 2023 Home Value: $428,425
  • January 2024 Home Value: $473,109
  • 5 Year % Change: 84%
  • 1 Year % Change: 10%


Linden, New Jersey

  • January 2019 Home Value: $290,185
  • January 2023 Home Value: $442,133
  • January 2024 Home Value: $497,627
  • 5 Year % Change: 71%
  • 1 Year % Change: 13%

Lehigh Acres Florida

Lehigh Acres, Florida

  • January 2019 Home Value: $164,688
  • January 2023 Home Value: $287,611
  • January 2024 Home Value: $312,991
  • 5 Year % Change: 90%
  • 1 Year % Change: 9%
JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA-9/30/18: Downtown image showing intersection of Market and Commerce.

Elizabethton, Tennessee

  • January 2019 Home Value: $117,162
  • January 2023 Home Value: $181,674
  • January 2024 Home Value: $203,565
  • 5 Year % Change: 74%
  • 1 Year % Change: 12%

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only and may not be of the exact location mentioned.

Methodology: For cities, we looked at the 2,500 largest housing markets according to Zillow that also had a 1-year and 5-year percent change in home value above the national average. Then the 1-year and 5-year percent changes in home values were scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Zillow’s January 2024 data and all data were collected and are up to date as of Feb. 19, 2024.

