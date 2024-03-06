Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Many financial experts agree that purchasing a house is a solid investment. As you pay down your mortgage debt, you’ll gain equity in your home. Also, in general, the value of a home goes up over time.

Of course, some places are better than others to buy a home if you’re looking to gain value faster. To find out the best places to buy a home in the U.S. to gain value, GOBankingRates referenced home value data from Zillow for 2019, 2023 and 2024 and the five-year and one-year percentage changes for various cities in the U.S.

For reference, the national average home value in the U.S. for 2019 was $228,565. In 2023 it was $333,206, and in January 2024 it was $343,951. That equals a 50% percentage change in home value over a five-year period and a 3% percentage change over a one-year period.

Here are 25 cities where you should consider buying a home to experience a jump in value.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $108,092

$108,092 January 2023 Home Value: $188,703

$188,703 January 2024 Home Value: $218,761

$218,761 5 Year % Change: 102%

102% 1 Year % Change: 16%

Waterbury, Connecticut

January 2019 Home Value: $124,467

$124,467 January 2023 Home Value: $217,365

$217,365 January 2024 Home Value: $249,073

$249,073 5 Year % Change: 100%

100% 1 Year % Change: 15%

Lewiston, Maine

January 2019 Home Value: $143,963

$143,963 January 2023 Home Value: $242,023

$242,023 January 2024 Home Value: $274,687

$274,687 5 Year % Change: 91%

91% 1 Year % Change: 14%

Mercedes, Texas

January 2019 Home Value: $64,507

$64,507 January 2023 Home Value: $109,088

$109,088 January 2024 Home Value: $123,572

$123,572 5 Year % Change: 92%

92% 1 Year % Change: 13%

Torrington, Connecticut

January 2019 Home Value: $141,705

$141,705 January 2023 Home Value: $224,068

$224,068 January 2024 Home Value: $255,834

$255,834 5 Year % Change: 81%

81% 1 Year % Change: 14%

Irvington, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $178,726

$178,726 January 2023 Home Value: $326,852

$326,852 January 2024 Home Value: $359,441

$359,441 5 Year % Change: 101%

101% 1 Year % Change: 10%

Elizabeth, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $284,994

$284,994 January 2023 Home Value: $434,543

$434,543 January 2024 Home Value: $498,548

$498,548 5 Year % Change: 75%

75% 1 Year % Change: 15%

Knoxville, Tennessee

January 2019 Home Value: $182,043

$182,043 January 2023 Home Value: $304,065

$304,065 January 2024 Home Value: $341,351

$341,351 5 Year % Change: 88%

88% 1 Year % Change: 12%

Camden, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $62,559

$62,559 January 2023 Home Value: $103,036

$103,036 January 2024 Home Value: $115,800

$115,800 5 Year % Change: 85%

85% 1 Year % Change: 12%

Trenton, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $166,747

$166,747 January 2023 Home Value: $273,347

$273,347 January 2024 Home Value: $307,421

$307,421 5 Year % Change: 84%

84% 1 Year % Change: 12%

Oakridge, Tennessee

January 2019 Home Value: $148,905

$148,905 January 2023 Home Value: $257,614

$257,614 January 2024 Home Value: $285,447

$285,447 5 Year % Change: 92%

92% 1 Year % Change: 11%

East Orange, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $223,560

$223,560 January 2023 Home Value: $384,067

$384,067 January 2024 Home Value: $425,011

$425,011 5 Year % Change: 90%

90% 1 Year % Change: 11%

Golden Glades, Florida

January 2019 Home Value: $264,418

$264,418 January 2023 Home Value: $441,474

$441,474 January 2024 Home Value: $490,839

$490,839 5 Year % Change: 86%

86% 1 Year % Change: 11%

Willingboro Township, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $158,060

$158,060 January 2023 Home Value: $276,797

$276,797 January 2024 Home Value: $303,989

$303,989 5 Year % Change: 92%

92% 1 Year % Change: 10%

West Little River, Florida

January 2019 Home Value: $218,465

$218,465 January 2023 Home Value: $359,801

$359,801 January 2024 Home Value: $401,228

$401,228 5 Year % Change: 84%

84% 1 Year % Change: 12%

Lakewood, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $402,932

$402,932 January 2023 Home Value: $624,975

$624,975 January 2024 Home Value: $706,816

$706,816 5 Year % Change: 75%

75% 1 Year % Change: 13%

Donna, Texas

January 2019 Home Value: $71,440

$71,440 January 2023 Home Value: $118,083

$118,083 January 2024 Home Value: $131,471

$131,471 5 Year % Change: 84%

84% 1 Year % Change: 11%

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

January 2019 Home Value: $73,804

$73,804 January 2023 Home Value: $125,195

$125,195 January 2024 Home Value: $137,986

$137,986 5 Year % Change: 87%

87% 1 Year % Change: 10%

Forest Park, Georgia

January 2019 Home Value: $82,985

$82,985 January 2023 Home Value: $169,505

$169,505 January 2024 Home Value: $177,414

$177,414 5 Year % Change: 114%

114% 1 Year % Change: 5%

Clinton, Tennessee

January 2019 Home Value: $158,185

$158,185 January 2023 Home Value: $258,807

$258,807 January 2024 Home Value: $287,509

$287,509 5 Year % Change: 82%

82% 1 Year % Change: 11%

Miami Gardens, Florida

January 2019 Home Value: $248,275

$248,275 January 2023 Home Value: $405,043

$405,043 January 2024 Home Value: $449,676

$449,676 5 Year % Change: 81%

81% 1 Year % Change: 11%

North Miami, Florida

January 2019 Home Value: $257,269

$257,269 January 2023 Home Value: $428,425

$428,425 January 2024 Home Value: $473,109

$473,109 5 Year % Change: 84%

84% 1 Year % Change: 10%

Linden, New Jersey

January 2019 Home Value: $290,185

$290,185 January 2023 Home Value: $442,133

$442,133 January 2024 Home Value: $497,627

$497,627 5 Year % Change: 71%

71% 1 Year % Change: 13%

Lehigh Acres, Florida

January 2019 Home Value: $164,688

$164,688 January 2023 Home Value: $287,611

$287,611 January 2024 Home Value: $312,991

$312,991 5 Year % Change: 90%

90% 1 Year % Change: 9%

Elizabethton, Tennessee

January 2019 Home Value: $117,162

$117,162 January 2023 Home Value: $181,674

$181,674 January 2024 Home Value: $203,565

$203,565 5 Year % Change: 74%

74% 1 Year % Change: 12%

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only and may not be of the exact location mentioned.

Methodology: For cities, we looked at the 2,500 largest housing markets according to Zillow that also had a 1-year and 5-year percent change in home value above the national average. Then the 1-year and 5-year percent changes in home values were scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Zillow’s January 2024 data and all data were collected and are up to date as of Feb. 19, 2024.

