Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Many financial experts agree that purchasing a house is a solid investment. As you pay down your mortgage debt, you’ll gain equity in your home. Also, in general, the value of a home goes up over time.
Of course, some places are better than others to buy a home if you’re looking to gain value faster. To find out the best places to buy a home in the U.S. to gain value, GOBankingRates referenced home value data from Zillow for 2019, 2023 and 2024 and the five-year and one-year percentage changes for various cities in the U.S.
For reference, the national average home value in the U.S. for 2019 was $228,565. In 2023 it was $333,206, and in January 2024 it was $343,951. That equals a 50% percentage change in home value over a five-year period and a 3% percentage change over a one-year period.
Here are 25 cities where you should consider buying a home to experience a jump in value.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
- January 2019 Home Value: $108,092
- January 2023 Home Value: $188,703
- January 2024 Home Value: $218,761
- 5 Year % Change: 102%
- 1 Year % Change: 16%
Waterbury, Connecticut
- January 2019 Home Value: $124,467
- January 2023 Home Value: $217,365
- January 2024 Home Value: $249,073
- 5 Year % Change: 100%
- 1 Year % Change: 15%
Lewiston, Maine
- January 2019 Home Value: $143,963
- January 2023 Home Value: $242,023
- January 2024 Home Value: $274,687
- 5 Year % Change: 91%
- 1 Year % Change: 14%
Mercedes, Texas
- January 2019 Home Value: $64,507
- January 2023 Home Value: $109,088
- January 2024 Home Value: $123,572
- 5 Year % Change: 92%
- 1 Year % Change: 13%
Torrington, Connecticut
- January 2019 Home Value: $141,705
- January 2023 Home Value: $224,068
- January 2024 Home Value: $255,834
- 5 Year % Change: 81%
- 1 Year % Change: 14%
Irvington, New Jersey
- January 2019 Home Value: $178,726
- January 2023 Home Value: $326,852
- January 2024 Home Value: $359,441
- 5 Year % Change: 101%
- 1 Year % Change: 10%
Elizabeth, New Jersey
- January 2019 Home Value: $284,994
- January 2023 Home Value: $434,543
- January 2024 Home Value: $498,548
- 5 Year % Change: 75%
- 1 Year % Change: 15%
Knoxville, Tennessee
- January 2019 Home Value: $182,043
- January 2023 Home Value: $304,065
- January 2024 Home Value: $341,351
- 5 Year % Change: 88%
- 1 Year % Change: 12%
Camden, New Jersey
- January 2019 Home Value: $62,559
- January 2023 Home Value: $103,036
- January 2024 Home Value: $115,800
- 5 Year % Change: 85%
- 1 Year % Change: 12%
Trenton, New Jersey
- January 2019 Home Value: $166,747
- January 2023 Home Value: $273,347
- January 2024 Home Value: $307,421
- 5 Year % Change: 84%
- 1 Year % Change: 12%
Oakridge, Tennessee
- January 2019 Home Value: $148,905
- January 2023 Home Value: $257,614
- January 2024 Home Value: $285,447
- 5 Year % Change: 92%
- 1 Year % Change: 11%
East Orange, New Jersey
- January 2019 Home Value: $223,560
- January 2023 Home Value: $384,067
- January 2024 Home Value: $425,011
- 5 Year % Change: 90%
- 1 Year % Change: 11%
Golden Glades, Florida
- January 2019 Home Value: $264,418
- January 2023 Home Value: $441,474
- January 2024 Home Value: $490,839
- 5 Year % Change: 86%
- 1 Year % Change: 11%
Willingboro Township, New Jersey
- January 2019 Home Value: $158,060
- January 2023 Home Value: $276,797
- January 2024 Home Value: $303,989
- 5 Year % Change: 92%
- 1 Year % Change: 10%
West Little River, Florida
- January 2019 Home Value: $218,465
- January 2023 Home Value: $359,801
- January 2024 Home Value: $401,228
- 5 Year % Change: 84%
- 1 Year % Change: 12%
Lakewood, New Jersey
- January 2019 Home Value: $402,932
- January 2023 Home Value: $624,975
- January 2024 Home Value: $706,816
- 5 Year % Change: 75%
- 1 Year % Change: 13%
Donna, Texas
- January 2019 Home Value: $71,440
- January 2023 Home Value: $118,083
- January 2024 Home Value: $131,471
- 5 Year % Change: 84%
- 1 Year % Change: 11%
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
- January 2019 Home Value: $73,804
- January 2023 Home Value: $125,195
- January 2024 Home Value: $137,986
- 5 Year % Change: 87%
- 1 Year % Change: 10%
Forest Park, Georgia
- January 2019 Home Value: $82,985
- January 2023 Home Value: $169,505
- January 2024 Home Value: $177,414
- 5 Year % Change: 114%
- 1 Year % Change: 5%
Clinton, Tennessee
- January 2019 Home Value: $158,185
- January 2023 Home Value: $258,807
- January 2024 Home Value: $287,509
- 5 Year % Change: 82%
- 1 Year % Change: 11%
Miami Gardens, Florida
- January 2019 Home Value: $248,275
- January 2023 Home Value: $405,043
- January 2024 Home Value: $449,676
- 5 Year % Change: 81%
- 1 Year % Change: 11%
North Miami, Florida
- January 2019 Home Value: $257,269
- January 2023 Home Value: $428,425
- January 2024 Home Value: $473,109
- 5 Year % Change: 84%
- 1 Year % Change: 10%
Linden, New Jersey
- January 2019 Home Value: $290,185
- January 2023 Home Value: $442,133
- January 2024 Home Value: $497,627
- 5 Year % Change: 71%
- 1 Year % Change: 13%
Lehigh Acres, Florida
- January 2019 Home Value: $164,688
- January 2023 Home Value: $287,611
- January 2024 Home Value: $312,991
- 5 Year % Change: 90%
- 1 Year % Change: 9%
Elizabethton, Tennessee
- January 2019 Home Value: $117,162
- January 2023 Home Value: $181,674
- January 2024 Home Value: $203,565
- 5 Year % Change: 74%
- 1 Year % Change: 12%
Methodology: For cities, we looked at the 2,500 largest housing markets according to Zillow that also had a 1-year and 5-year percent change in home value above the national average. Then the 1-year and 5-year percent changes in home values were scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Zillow’s January 2024 data and all data were collected and are up to date as of Feb. 19, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value
