Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

September 10, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Although the housing market is finally cooling down, there are some areas across the U.S. where the market remains hot, and buyers are still paying much more than homes are actually worth.

Florida Atlantic University determined the most overpriced housing markets in the nation by comparing the average expected home values based on historical trends to the average list prices across the 100 largest metro areas and finding the cities with the largest percent differences between the two.

Here's a look at the 10 most overpriced housing markets in the U.S., ranked from least to most overpriced.

Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

10. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Average listing price: $420,932
  • Expected home value: $296,827
  • Difference between home value and list price: 41.81%

Aerial View of Tampa Skyline, Florida.

9. Tampa, Florida

  • Average listing price: $361,065
  • Expected home value: $252,643
  • Difference between home value and list price: 42.9%

sunset in Deltona Florida

8. Deltona, Florida

  • Average listing price: $334,978
  • Expected home value: $233,050
  • Difference between home value and list price: 43.74%
Detroit Michigan skyline

7. Detroit, Michigan

  • Average listing price: $226,101
  • Expected home value: $157,046
  • Difference between home value and list price: 43.97%
Palm Bay Florida

6. Palm Bay, Florida

  • Average listing price: $345,520
  • Expected home value: $238,308
  • Difference between home value and list price: 44.99%

Lakeland, Florida, USA downtown cityscape on the lake at twilight.

5. Lakeland, Florida

  • Average listing price: $303,766
  • Expected home value: $209,260
  • Difference between home value and list price: 45.16%

4. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average listing price: $225,958
  • Expected home value: $154,575
  • Difference between home value and list price: 46.18%
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

3. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Average listing price: $355,613
  • Expected home value: $240,670
  • Difference between home value and list price: 47.76%

Cape Coral Florida

2. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Average listing price: $375,812
  • Expected home value: $251,100
  • Difference between home value and list price: 49.67%
Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

1. Atlanta, Georgia

  • Average listing price: $357,677
  • Expected home value: $236,627
  • Difference between home value and list price: 51.16%

All data is sourced from Florida Atlantic University's Top 100 U.S. Housing Markets and is accurate as of Jan. 31, 2023.

