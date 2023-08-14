Housing Market 2023: Home Prices Jumped the Most in These Cities the Past Five Years

The average home sales price in the United States was $495,100 at the end of 2023’s second quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. While this is still much higher than it has been in previous years, it’s actually a slight decrease from this time last year, when the average home sales price was $527,500.

I’m a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

Check Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

With that being said, many parts of the United States have seen a significant increase in housing prices in the past five years. This has made it more difficult for many prospective buyers to afford property, particularly in more expensive areas.

Whether you’re a prospective homebuyer or you’re looking for your next investment property, it’s important to choose the right location based on your goals and needs. A big part of making an informed decision means knowing the housing market in the area where you’re interested in buying.

Using data from the Zillow Home Values Index (ZHVI), GOBankingRates analyzed and ranked the country’s 500 biggest housing markets to find the largest changes in home values from 2018 to 2023.

Here are the 10 most significant five-year dollar changes in home value, followed by the 10 biggest percent changes in home values throughout the country.

Here are four predictions for August.

10 Cities With the Biggest 5-year Dollar Changes in Home Values

The following U.S. cities have experienced the largest dollar change in property value in the past five years.

10. Glendale, California

June 2018 home value: $915,551

$915,551 June 2023 home value: $1,273,741

$1,273,741 5-year change in home value: $358,190

9. Huntington Beach, California

June 2018 home value: $914,218

$914,218 June 2023 home value: $1,273,269

$1,273,269 5-year change in home value: $359,051

8. Santa Cruz, California

June 2018 home value: $991,513

$991,513 June 2023 home value: $1,351,589

$1,351,589 5-year change in home value: $360,076

7. Costa Mesa, California

June 2018 home value: $862,816

$862,816 June 2023 home value: $1,241,762

$1,241,762 5-year change in home value: $378,946

6. Franklin, Tennessee

June 2018 home value: $489,575

$489,575 June 2023 home value: $869,263

$869,263 5-year change in home value: $379,689

5. Redmond, Washington

June 2018 home value: $989,938

$989,938 June 2023 home value: $1,371,719

$1,371,719 5-year change in home value: $381,781

4. Bellevue, Washington

June 2018 home value: $1,135,164

$1,135,164 June 2023 home value: $1,534,304

$1,534,304 5-year change in home value: $399,140

3. Irvine, California

June 2018 home value: $1,051,427

$1,051,427 June 2023 home value: $1,494,791

$1,494,791 5-year change in home value: $443,365

2. Carlsbad, California

June 2018 home value: $963,690

$963,690 June 2023 home value: $1,513,784

$1,513,784 5-year change in home value: $550,095

1. Santa Barbara, California

June 2018 home value: $1,100,714

$1,100,714 June 2023 home value: $1,799,893

$1,799,893 5-year change in home value: $699,180

Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

10 Cities With the Biggest 5-Year Percent Change in Home Values

Listed below are the 10 U.S. locations that have seen the biggest percentage change in property value in the past five years.

10. Gastonia, North Carolina

June 2018 home value: $153,637

$153,637 June 2023 home value: $281,152

$281,152 5-year change in home value: 83%

9. Covington, Georgia

June 2018 home value: $159,479

$159,479 June 2023 home value: $292,407

$292,407 5-year change in home value: 83.35%

8. Augusta, Georgia

June 2018 home value: $96,115

$96,115 June 2023 home value: $176,849

$176,849 5-year change in home value: 84%

7. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

June 2018 home value: $127,273

$127,273 June 2023 home value: $235,369

$235,369 5-year change in home value: 84.93%

6. Saint Petersburg, Florida

June 2018 home value: $210,646

$210,646 June 2023 home value: $392,524

$392,524 5-year change in home value: 86.34%

5. Dayton, Ohio

June 2018 home value: $58,720

$58,720 June 2023 home value: $110,152

$110,152 5-year change in home value: 87.59%

4. Reading, Pennsylvania

June 2018 home value: $122,129

$122,129 June 2023 home value: $230,876

$230,876 5-year change in home value: 89.04%

3. Birmingham, Alabama

June 2018 home value: $52,003

$52,003 June 2023 home value: $99,433

$99,433 5-year change in home value: 91.21%

2. Trenton, New Jersey

June 2018 home value: $151,399

$151,399 June 2023 home value: $299,437

$299,437 5-year change in home value: 97.78%

1. Detroit

June 2018 home value: $22,435

$22,435 June 2023 home value: $63,661

$63,661 5-year change in home value: 183.76%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 500 largest housing markets and found the 20 biggest dollar and percent change in home values from June 2018 to June 2023. All data was collected and is up to date as of Aug. 9, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: Home Prices Jumped the Most in These Cities the Past Five Years

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.