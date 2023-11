Housing Market 2023: Here’s the Average Home Price in Every State

Whether you’re interested in buying or selling a home, it’s important to know how much homes are worth in your area so you can gauge the real estate market. Home values are estimates of how much someone is willing to pay for a home in a given area.

To find the average home price in every state, GOBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index to find the August 2023 and August 2022 median home value for each state. This allowed us to calculate the year-over-year change in dollars and percent.

Although these home value estimates from Zillow aren’t official appraisals, they’re a good starting point to help you figure out how much your home is worth in your state.

Alabama

August 2022 Median Home Value: $217,932.45

$217,932.45 August 2023 Median Home Value: $220,663.56

$220,663.56 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 1.25%

Alaska

August 2022 Median Home Value: $370,120.54

$370,120.54 August 2023 Median Home Value: $370,645.33

$370,645.33 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 0.14%

Arizona

August 2022 Median Home Value: $467,582.89

$467,582.89 August 2023 Median Home Value: $431,911.95

$431,911.95 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -7.63%

Arkansas

August 2022 Median Home Value: $195,189.79

$195,189.79 August 2023 Median Home Value: $198,501.94

$198,501.94 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 1.70%

California

August 2022 Median Home Value: $786,405.83

$786,405.83 August 2023 Median Home Value: $764,721.54

$764,721.54 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -2.76%

Colorado

August 2022 Median Home Value: $573,053.67

$573,053.67 August 2023 Median Home Value: $549,171.97

$549,171.97 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -4.17%

Connecticut

August 2022 Median Home Value: $383,360.92

$383,360.92 August 2023 Median Home Value: $407,740.96

$407,740.96 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 6.36%

Delaware

August 2022 Median Home Value: $361,899.77

$361,899.77 August 2023 Median Home Value: $371,609.08

$371,609.08 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.68%

District of Columbia (D.C.)

August 2022 Median Home Value: $755,797.39

$755,797.39 August 2023 Median Home Value: $723.081.23

$723.081.23 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -4.33%

Florida

August 2022 Median Home Value: $407,261.74

$407,261.74 August 2023 Median Home Value: $408,118.28

$408,118.28 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 0.21%

Georgia

August 2022 Median Home Value: $318,838.59

$318,838.59 August 2023 Median Home Value: $320.922.92

$320.922.92 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 0.65%

Hawaii

August 2022 Median Home Value: $1,002,124.01

$1,002,124.01 August 2023 Median Home Value: $972,884.84

$972,884.84 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -2.92%

Idaho

August 2022 Median Home Value: $485,479.54

$485,479.54 August 2023 Median Home Value: $445,298.27

$445,298.27 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -8.28%

Illinois

August 2022 Median Home Value: $250,595.69

$250,595.69 August 2023 Median Home Value: $256,600.41

$256,600.41 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.40%

Indiana

August 2022 Median Home Value: $227,145.93

$227,145.93 August 2023 Median Home Value: $234,165.99

$234,165.99 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 3.09%

Iowa

August 2022 Median Home Value: $211,075.88

$211,075.88 August 2023 Median Home Value: $216,698.61

$216,698.61 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.66%

Kansas

August 2022 Median Home Value: $211,600.33

$211,600.33 August 2023 Median Home Value: $220,219.76

$220,219.76 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 4.07%

Kentucky

August 2022 Median Home Value: $191,427.65

$191,427.65 August 2023 Median Home Value: $197,759.76

$197,759.76 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 3.31%

Louisiana

August 2022 Median Home Value: $209,189.39

$209,189.39 August 2023 Median Home Value: $201,120.89

$201,120.89 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -3.86%

Maine

August 2022 Median Home Value: $370,744.08

$370,744.08 August 2023 Median Home Value: $387,523.51

$387,523.51 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 4.53%

Maryland

August 2022 Median Home Value: $411,477.35

$411,477.35 August 2023 Median Home Value: $418,999.69

$418,999.69 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 1.83%

Massachusetts

August 2022 Median Home Value: $593,946.48

$593,946.48 August 2023 Median Home Value: $610,853.88

$610,853.88 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.85%

Michigan

August 2022 Median Home Value: $232,325.30

$232,325.30 August 2023 Median Home Value: $235,827.22

$235,827.22 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 1.51%

Minnesota

August 2022 Median Home Value: $337,706.72

$337,706.72 August 2023 Median Home Value: $336,904.78

$336,904.78 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -0.24%

Mississippi

August 2022 Median Home Value: $180,009.42

$180,009.42 August 2023 Median Home Value: $176,829.86

$176,829.86 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -1.77%

Missouri

August 2022 Median Home Value: $235,002.18

$235,002.18 August 2023 Median Home Value: $240,768.18

$240,768.18 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.45%

Montana

August 2022 Median Home Value: $463,646.14

$463,646.14 August 2023 Median Home Value: $456,074.42

$456,074.42 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -1.63%

Nebraska

August 2022 Median Home Value: $244,952.78

$244,952.78 August 2023 Median Home Value: $255,266.79

$255,266.79 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 4.21%

Nevada

August 2022 Median Home Value: $471,754.61

$471,754.61 August 2023 Median Home Value: $433,802.11

$433,802.11 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -8.04%

New Hampshire

August 2022 Median Home Value: $451,681.51

$451,681.51 August 2023 Median Home Value: $473,379.61

$473,379.61 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 4.80%

New Jersey

August 2022 Median Home Value: $484,902.57

$484,902.57 August 2023 Median Home Value: $509,666.68

$509,666.68 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 5.11%

New Mexico

August 2022 Median Home Value: $286,674.08

$286,674.08 August 2023 Median Home Value: $294,313.87

$294,313.87 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.66%

New York

August 2022 Median Home Value: $413,588.67

$413,588.67 August 2023 Median Home Value: $426,660.95

$426,660.95 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 3.16%

North Carolina

August 2022 Median Home Value: $319,707.38

$319,707.38 August 2023 Median Home Value: $322,789.39

$322,789.39 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 0.96%

North Dakota

August 2022 Median Home Value: $261,648.28

$261,648.28 August 2023 Median Home Value: $262,048.76

$262,048.76 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 0.15%

Ohio

August 2022 Median Home Value: $213,478.57

$213,478.57 August 2023 Median Home Value: $220,798.59

$220,798.59 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 3.43%

Oklahoma

August 2022 Median Home Value: $193,974.32

$193,974.32 August 2023 Median Home Value: $199,764.60

$199,764.60 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.99%

Oregon

August 2022 Median Home Value: $519,208.68

$519,208.68 August 2023 Median Home Value: $502,426.45

$502,426.45 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -3.23%

Pennsylvania

August 2022 Median Home Value: $252,485.85

$252,485.85 August 2023 Median Home Value: $258,741.53

$258,741.53 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.48%

Rhode Island

August 2022 Median Home Value: $429,117.19

$429,117.19 August 2023 Median Home Value: $446,633.41

$446,633.41 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 4.08%

South Carolina

August 2022 Median Home Value: $283,905.21

$283,905.21 August 2023 Median Home Value: $288,530.77

$288,530.77 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 1.63%

South Dakota

August 2022 Median Home Value: $295,145.58

$295,145.58 August 2023 Median Home Value: $297,880.95

$297,880.95 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 0.93%

Tennessee

August 2022 Median Home Value: $307,440.74

$307,440.74 August 2023 Median Home Value: $310,926.83

$310,926.83 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 1.13%

Texas

August 2022 Median Home Value: $310,054.43

$310,054.43 August 2023 Median Home Value: $303,703.03

$303,703.03 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -2.05%

Utah

August 2022 Median Home Value: $550,130.97

$550,130.97 August 2023 Median Home Value: $519,840.69

$519,840.69 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -5.51%

Vermont

August 2022 Median Home Value: $384,221.02

$384,221.02 August 2023 Median Home Value: $398,737.03

$398,737.03 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 3.78%

Virginia

August 2022 Median Home Value: $367,490.75

$367,490.75 August 2023 Median Home Value: $378,609.65

$378,609.65 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 3.03%

Washington

August 2022 Median Home Value: $611,682.33

$611,682.33 August 2023 Median Home Value: $587,414.79

$587,414.79 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: -3.97%

West Virginia

August 2022 Median Home Value: $155,077.91

$155,077.91 August 2023 Median Home Value: $158,495.35

$158,495.35 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.20%

Wisconsin

August 2022 Median Home Value: $281,882.76

$281,882.76 August 2023 Median Home Value: $297,157.79

$297,157.79 Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 5.42%

Wyoming

August 2022 Median Home Value: $331,524.84

August 2023 Median Home Value: $340,438.77

Year-over-Year Percentage Change: 2.69%

Lia Sestric contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the average home price in every state, GOBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index to find the August 2023 and August 2022 median home value for each state. This allowed us to calculate the year-over-year change in dollars and percent. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of October 11th, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: Here's the Average Home Price in Every State

