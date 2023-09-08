Housing Market 2023: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions.

I'm a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

Read: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.

In order to find the Florida cities showing cause for concern, GOBankingRates looked at the largest cities in terms of total housing units and some crucial factors such as the percentage of mortgages that are between 30 and 90+ days delinquent and homeowner and renter vacancy rates. Data was drawn from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the 2021 American Community Survey and Zillow. Here are seven most likely to end up with a housing crisis.

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.9%

1.9% % of mortgages delinquent 90+ days: 0.48%

Check Out: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

See: Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.9%

1.9% % of mortgages delinquent 90+ days: 0.57%

Learn: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

Panama City

Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%

2.1% % of mortgages delinquent 90+ days: 0.47%

Sebastian-Vero Beach

Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.0%

3.0% % of mortgages delinquent 90+ days: 0.33%

Jacksonville

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%

1.7% % of mortgages delinquent 90+ days: 0.53%

Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

Lakeland-Winter Haven

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%

1.8% % of mortgages delinquent 90+ days: 0.60%

Ocala

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%

1.6% % of mortgages delinquent 90+ days: 0.71%

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find Florida metros that could be poised for a housing crisis, GOBankingRates looked at 19 of the largest metro statistical areas in Florida across the following factors: (1) percent of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent as sourced from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; (2) percent of mortgages 90-plus days delinquent as sourced from the Consumer Protection Bureau; (3) homeowner vacancy rate as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey; (4) rental vacancy rate as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey; (5) mean days from when a house hits market to pending sale as sourced from Zillow; (6) percent of homes sold below final list price as sourced from Zillow; (7) mean days from pending to closed sale as sourced from Zillow; and (8) the percent of listings with a price cut as sourced from Zillow.These eight factors were then scored and combined with the highest score indicating the California metro most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. Factors (1) and (2) were weighted 3x and factors (4) and (7) were weighted 0.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 2, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.