Housing Market 2023: 30 Cities Where the Cost of Housing Has Eclipsed the Average Salary

If you're thinking about buying a home, you're likely wondering, "How much house can I afford?" Of course, you can buy a lot more house for your money in some places. But if you live in one of the most expensive cities, you might not even be able to afford a home.

To determine the cities where housing costs exceed average salaries, GOBankingRates compiled data from various sources. This included the most populous cities from the US Census American Consumer Survey, Median home values from Zillow Research Data, 30-year Fixed Rate Mortgage Average from Federal Reserve Economic Data, property taxes from the Tax Foundation, and median household income from the US Census American Consumer Survey.

By calculating mortgage costs and property taxes, as well as factoring in net household income after taxes, the list reveals cities with the largest disparities between income and housing expenses. Click through to see just how wide that gap can be.

Palm Springs, California

Median Home Value: $1,052,588

$1,052,588 Median Household Income: $61,957

$61,957 Annual mortgage + property tax: $73,166

San Luis Obispo, California

Median Home Value: $1,060,409

$1,060,409 Median Household Income: $61,862

$61,862 Annual mortgage + property tax: $73,909

Palo Alto, California

Median Home Value: $3,338,969

$3,338,969 Median Household Income: $194,782

$194,782 Annual mortgage + property tax: $232,093

Manhattan Beach, California

Median Home Value: $2,948,721

$2,948,721 Median Household Income: $169,586

$169,586 Annual mortgage + property tax: $204,967

Burlingame, California

Median Home Value: $2,692,359

$2,692,359 Median Household Income: $150,182

$150,182 Annual mortgage + property tax: $187,147

Brookline, Massachusetts

Median Home Value: $2,112,357

$2,112,357 Median Household Income: $122,356

$122,356 Annual mortgage + property tax: $156,336

Thermal, California

Median Home Value: $268,845

$268,845 Median Household Income: $14,500

$14,500 Annual mortgage + property tax: $18,688

Boone, North Carolina

Median Home Value: $460,958

$460,958 Median Household Income: $24,756

$24,756 Annual mortgage + property tax: $32,272

East Hampton, New York

Median Home Value: $1,604,162

$1,604,162 Median Household Income: $96,250

$96,250 Annual mortgage + property tax: $127,227

Seal Beach, California

Median Home Value: $1,548,601

$1,548,601 Median Household Income: $75,821

$75,821 Annual mortgage + property tax: $101,388

Solana Beach, California

Median Home Value: $2,245,120

$2,245,120 Median Household Income: $113,903

$113,903 Annual mortgage + property tax: $156,059

Carpinteria, California

Median Home Value: $1,548,940

$1,548,940 Median Household Income: $78,349

$78,349 Annual mortgage + property tax: $107,667

Santa Barbara, California

Median Home Value: $1,791,291

$1,791,291 Median Household Income: $89,243

$89,243 Annual mortgage + property tax: $124,513

Ojus, Florida

Median Home Value: $1,006,977

$1,006,977 Median Household Income: $50,719

$50,719 Annual mortgage + property tax: $71,103

Greenwich, Connecticut

Median Home Value: $2,153,748

$2,153,748 Median Household Income: $127,123

$127,123 Annual mortgage + property tax: $179,860

West Hollywood, California

Median Home Value: $1,609,391

$1,609,391 Median Household Income: $78,719

$78,719 Annual mortgage + property tax: $111,869

Laguna Beach, California

Median Home Value: $2,875,549

$2,875,549 Median Household Income: $135,976

$135,976 Annual mortgage + property tax: $199,881

Malibu, California

Median Home Value: $3,780,196

$3,780,196 Median Household Income: $178,594

$178,594 Annual mortgage + property tax: $262,763

Key Biscayne, Florida

Median Home Value: $3,622,420

$3,622,420 Median Household Income: $167,990

$167,990 Annual mortgage + property tax: $255,780

Coronado, California

Median Home Value: $2,590,241

$2,590,241 Median Household Income: $114,559

$114,559 Annual mortgage + property tax: $180,049

Santa Monica, California

Median Home Value: $2,372,523

$2,372,523 Median Household Income: $99,847

$99,847 Annual mortgage + property tax: $164,915

Newport Beach, California

Median Home Value: $3,410,049

$3,410,049 Median Household Income: $142,463

$142,463 Annual mortgage + property tax: $237,034

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Median Home Value: $2,669,793

$2,669,793 Median Household Income: $108,167

$108,167 Annual mortgage + property tax: $197,592

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Median Home Value: $1,362,677

$1,362,677 Median Household Income: $51,760

$51,760 Annual mortgage + property tax: $96,219

Monsey, New York

Median Home Value: $1,058,050

$1,058,050 Median Household Income: $43,843

$43,843 Annual mortgage + property tax: $83,914

Miami Beach, Florida

Median Home Value: $2,304,535

$2,304,535 Median Household Income: $59,162

$59,162 Annual mortgage + property tax: $162,794

Stanford, California

Median Home Value: $3,221,383

$3,221,383 Median Household Income: $66,863

$66,863 Annual mortgage + property tax: $223,920

Beverly Hills, California

Median Home Value: $5,428,842

$5,428,842 Median Household Income: $103,944

$103,944 Annual mortgage + property tax: $377,361

Isla Vista, California

Median Home Value: $1,490,068

$1,490,068 Median Household Income: $22,386

$22,386 Annual mortgage + property tax: $103,575

Aspen, Colorado

Median Home Value: $7,899,482

$7,899,482 Median Household Income: $89,625

$89,625 Annual mortgage + property tax: $530,137

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 30 Cities Where the Cost of Housing Has Eclipsed the Average Salary

