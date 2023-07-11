Housing Market 2023: 30 Cities Where the Cost of Housing Has Eclipsed the Average Salary

If you're thinking about buying a home, you're likely wondering, "How much house can I afford?" Of course, you can buy a lot more house for your money in some places. But if you live in one of the most expensive cities, you might not even be able to afford a home.
Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages
Next: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
To determine the cities where housing costs exceed average salaries, GOBankingRates compiled data from various sources. This included the most populous cities from the US Census American Consumer Survey, Median home values from Zillow Research Data, 30-year Fixed Rate Mortgage Average from Federal Reserve Economic Data, property taxes from the Tax Foundation, and median household income from the US Census American Consumer Survey.
By calculating mortgage costs and property taxes, as well as factoring in net household income after taxes, the list reveals cities with the largest disparities between income and housing expenses. Click through to see just how wide that gap can be.
Palm Springs, California
- Median Home Value: $1,052,588
- Median Household Income: $61,957
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $73,166
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years
Learn: How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House
San Luis Obispo, California
- Median Home Value: $1,060,409
- Median Household Income: $61,862
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $73,909
Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?
Palo Alto, California
- Median Home Value: $3,338,969
- Median Household Income: $194,782
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $232,093
Manhattan Beach, California
- Median Home Value: $2,948,721
- Median Household Income: $169,586
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $204,967
Burlingame, California
- Median Home Value: $2,692,359
- Median Household Income: $150,182
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $187,147
Brookline, Massachusetts
- Median Home Value: $2,112,357
- Median Household Income: $122,356
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $156,336
Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead
Thermal, California
- Median Home Value: $268,845
- Median Household Income: $14,500
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $18,688
Boone, North Carolina
- Median Home Value: $460,958
- Median Household Income: $24,756
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $32,272
East Hampton, New York
- Median Home Value: $1,604,162
- Median Household Income: $96,250
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $127,227
Find Out: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities
Seal Beach, California
- Median Home Value: $1,548,601
- Median Household Income: $75,821
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $101,388
Solana Beach, California
- Median Home Value: $2,245,120
- Median Household Income: $113,903
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $156,059
Carpinteria, California
- Median Home Value: $1,548,940
- Median Household Income: $78,349
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $107,667
Santa Barbara, California
- Median Home Value: $1,791,291
- Median Household Income: $89,243
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $124,513
Read: Elon Musk Predicts Home Prices Will Crash Next, Tweeting Commercial Real Estate Is 'Melting Down Fast'
Ojus, Florida
- Median Home Value: $1,006,977
- Median Household Income: $50,719
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $71,103
Greenwich, Connecticut
- Median Home Value: $2,153,748
- Median Household Income: $127,123
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $179,860
West Hollywood, California
- Median Home Value: $1,609,391
- Median Household Income: $78,719
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $111,869
Laguna Beach, California
- Median Home Value: $2,875,549
- Median Household Income: $135,976
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $199,881
Related: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
Malibu, California
- Median Home Value: $3,780,196
- Median Household Income: $178,594
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $262,763
Key Biscayne, Florida
- Median Home Value: $3,622,420
- Median Household Income: $167,990
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $255,780
Coronado, California
- Median Home Value: $2,590,241
- Median Household Income: $114,559
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $180,049
Santa Monica, California
- Median Home Value: $2,372,523
- Median Household Income: $99,847
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $164,915
Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children
Newport Beach, California
- Median Home Value: $3,410,049
- Median Household Income: $142,463
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $237,034
Nantucket, Massachusetts
- Median Home Value: $2,669,793
- Median Household Income: $108,167
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $197,592
Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
- Median Home Value: $1,362,677
- Median Household Income: $51,760
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $96,219
Monsey, New York
- Median Home Value: $1,058,050
- Median Household Income: $43,843
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $83,914
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 8 Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2023
Miami Beach, Florida
- Median Home Value: $2,304,535
- Median Household Income: $59,162
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $162,794
Stanford, California
- Median Home Value: $3,221,383
- Median Household Income: $66,863
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $223,920
Beverly Hills, California
- Median Home Value: $5,428,842
- Median Household Income: $103,944
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $377,361
Isla Vista, California
- Median Home Value: $1,490,068
- Median Household Income: $22,386
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $103,575
More: 2023's Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII
Aspen, Colorado
- Median Home Value: $7,899,482
- Median Household Income: $89,625
- Annual mortgage + property tax: $530,137
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 30 Cities Where the Cost of Housing Has Eclipsed the Average Salary
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.