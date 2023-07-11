News & Insights

Housing Market 2023: 30 Cities Where the Cost of Housing Has Eclipsed the Average Salary

July 11, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

If you're thinking about buying a home, you're likely wondering, "How much house can I afford?" Of course, you can buy a lot more house for your money in some places. But if you live in one of the most expensive cities, you might not even be able to afford a home.

To determine the cities where housing costs exceed average salaries, GOBankingRates compiled data from various sources. This included the most populous cities from the US Census American Consumer Survey, Median home values from Zillow Research Data, 30-year Fixed Rate Mortgage Average from Federal Reserve Economic Data, property taxes from the Tax Foundation, and median household income from the US Census American Consumer Survey.

By calculating mortgage costs and property taxes, as well as factoring in net household income after taxes, the list reveals cities with the largest disparities between income and housing expenses. Click through to see just how wide that gap can be.

Neighborhood street with three homes.

Palm Springs, California

  • Median Home Value: $1,052,588
  • Median Household Income: $61,957
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $73,166

San Luis Obispo California

San Luis Obispo, California

  • Median Home Value: $1,060,409
  • Median Household Income: $61,862
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $73,909

Palo Alto is a charter city located in the northwestern corner of Santa Clara County, California, United States, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Palo Alto, California

  • Median Home Value: $3,338,969
  • Median Household Income: $194,782
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $232,093
Aerial photo of the Manhattan Beach California pier.

Manhattan Beach, California

  • Median Home Value: $2,948,721
  • Median Household Income: $169,586
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $204,967
Burlingame,California,USA - December 10, 2017 : View of the Main Street of Burlingame - Image.

Burlingame, California

  • Median Home Value: $2,692,359
  • Median Household Income: $150,182
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $187,147
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Brookline, Massachusetts

  • Median Home Value: $2,112,357
  • Median Household Income: $122,356
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $156,336

La Quinta Downtown California Coachella Valley.

Thermal, California

  • Median Home Value: $268,845
  • Median Household Income: $14,500
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $18,688
Rough Ridge Overlook near the stacked rock formation provides an expansive view of the summit of Grandfather Mountain and the ridges of Pisgah Forest and is off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Boone NC.

Boone, North Carolina

  • Median Home Value: $460,958
  • Median Household Income: $24,756
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $32,272
New York East Hampton

East Hampton, New York

  • Median Home Value: $1,604,162
  • Median Household Income: $96,250
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $127,227

Waves in the Pacific Ocean and view of the beach at sunset in Seal Beach, California.

Seal Beach, California

  • Median Home Value: $1,548,601
  • Median Household Income: $75,821
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $101,388
Solana_Beach_iStock-1362143219

Solana Beach, California

  • Median Home Value: $2,245,120
  • Median Household Income: $113,903
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $156,059
A view of Carpinteria, CA and the coast, looking south from the hills above Montecito, CA.

Carpinteria, California

  • Median Home Value: $1,548,940
  • Median Household Income: $78,349
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $107,667
View on Santa Barbara from the pier.

Santa Barbara, California

  • Median Home Value: $1,791,291
  • Median Household Income: $89,243
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $124,513

Aerial image of Aventura Florida.

Ojus, Florida

  • Median Home Value: $1,006,977
  • Median Household Income: $50,719
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $71,103
Luxurious Living in Greenwich, Connecticut

Greenwich, Connecticut

  • Median Home Value: $2,153,748
  • Median Household Income: $127,123
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $179,860
West Hollywood, Calif.

West Hollywood, California

  • Median Home Value: $1,609,391
  • Median Household Income: $78,719
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $111,869
Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach, California

  • Median Home Value: $2,875,549
  • Median Household Income: $135,976
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $199,881

An aerial shot of beach front homes in Malibu, CA.

Malibu, California

  • Median Home Value: $3,780,196
  • Median Household Income: $178,594
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $262,763
aerial drone view of Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida with downtown Miami in the back.

Key Biscayne, Florida

  • Median Home Value: $3,622,420
  • Median Household Income: $167,990
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $255,780
Last Light Illuminates The Sand Dunes And Skyline Of Coronado Island San Diego, California.

Coronado, California

  • Median Home Value: $2,590,241
  • Median Household Income: $114,559
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $180,049
CALIFORNIA, Santa Monica, Santa Monica Pier, beachside

Santa Monica, California

  • Median Home Value: $2,372,523
  • Median Household Income: $99,847
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $164,915

Recreational sailboat sailing on calm harbor waters of Newport Bay with beach houses and Fashion Island in background.

Newport Beach, California

  • Median Home Value: $3,410,049
  • Median Household Income: $142,463
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $237,034
Nantucket Waterfront

Nantucket, Massachusetts

  • Median Home Value: $2,669,793
  • Median Household Income: $108,167
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $197,592
Aerial view of the Sunny Isles, FL ocean skyline.

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

  • Median Home Value: $1,362,677
  • Median Household Income: $51,760
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $96,219
Aerial view of the New Tappan Zee Bridge, spanning Hudson River between Nyack and Tarrytown on late sunny afternoon.

Monsey, New York

  • Median Home Value: $1,058,050
  • Median Household Income: $43,843
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $83,914

MIami Beach Florida climate change

Miami Beach, Florida

  • Median Home Value: $2,304,535
  • Median Household Income: $59,162
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $162,794
Stanford, California, USA - March 17, 2019: Aerial view of Stanford University in Stanford California.

Stanford, California

  • Median Home Value: $3,221,383
  • Median Household Income: $66,863
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $223,920
Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, California

  • Median Home Value: $5,428,842
  • Median Household Income: $103,944
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $377,361
Goleta, CA, USA - January 2, 2020: UCSB, University California Santa Barbara.

Isla Vista, California

  • Median Home Value: $1,490,068
  • Median Household Income: $22,386
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $103,575

Residential homes on Main Street in Aspen Colorado

Aspen, Colorado

  • Median Home Value: $7,899,482
  • Median Household Income: $89,625
  • Annual mortgage + property tax: $530,137

