Housing Market 2023: 25 Places With the Fewest Homes Left for Sale

With interest rates up and inventory down, times are stuck on “difficult” for many prospective homebuyers.

Nationwide, the for-sale inventory of single-family homes stood at 824,595 in July, based on Zillow’s monthly data. If that sounds like a lot, it isn’t — at least relatively. The totals were down by nearly 103,000 year over year, a decline of about 11%. Inventory declines in many U.S. metro areas are even more pronounced.

Meanwhile, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have topped 7% for the past four weeks, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have reached two-decade highs this year, on the heels of record lows during the pandemic, as the Federal Reserve continues its efforts to tame inflation.

Spikes in interest rates and inventory issues are intertwined. Homeowners who locked in low rates during the pandemic are less inclined to give them up and take on a significantly higher rate. In addition, investors took advantage of the lower rates in recent years, buying up larger percentages of housing inventory.

Declines in new construction — fueled by the pandemic, supply chain issues, labor shortages and inflation — also have eaten into available housing options.

For insights into the cities with the biggest inventory issues, GOBankingRates has analyzed Zillow’s most recent data on single-family residences in the nation’s 150 largest metro areas. Results have been compiled into a list of the bottom 25.

Eight of the 25 cities with the lowest inventory are located in California. Pennsylvania has the next highest total with four, followed by Oregon with two. Five of the cities on the list saw year-over-year drops of greater than 30%.

Only one city saw a gain in for-sale inventory but still made our list for lack of availability.

Read on for our countdown of cities with the lowest inventory, plus year-over-year figures for availability and percentage of change.

25. Oxnard, California

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 1,039

1,039 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -509

-509 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -32.88%

24. Salem, Oregon

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 987

987 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -114

-114 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -10.35%

23. Stockton, California

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 982

982 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -636

-636 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -39.31%

22. Peoria, Illinois

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 972

972 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -333

-333 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -25.52%

21. Springfield, Massachusetts

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 969

969 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -405

-405 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -29.48%

20. Eugene, Oregon

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 950

950 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -44

-44 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -4.43%

19. Davenport, Iowa

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 905

905 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -127

-127 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -12.31%

18. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 891

891 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -297

-297 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -25%

17. Santa Rosa, California

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 890

890 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -66

-66 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -6.9%

16. Anchorage, Alaska

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 870

870 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -277

-277 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -24.15%

15. Brownsville, Texas

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 862

862 YoY change in for-sale inventory: +127

+127 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: +17.28%

14. Tallahassee, Florida

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 847

847 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -163

-163 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -16.14%

13. Fort Wayne, Indiana

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 805

805 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -151

-151 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -15.79%

12. Canton, Ohio

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 794

794 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -149

-149 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -15.8%

11. York, Pennsylvania

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 771

771 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -247

-247 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -24.26%

10. Visalia, California

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 718

718 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -154

-154 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -17.66%

9. Modesto, California

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 711

711 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -395

-395 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -35.71%

8. Vallejo, California

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 624

624 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -356

-356 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -36.33%

7. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 620

620 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -175

-175 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -22.01%

6. Reading, Pennsylvania

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 613

613 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -177

-177 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -22.41%

5. Trenton, New Jersey

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 605

605 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -376

-376 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -38.33%

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 545

545 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -171

-171 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -23.88%

3. Manchester, New Hampshire

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 497

497 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -163

-163 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -24.70%

2. Santa Maria, California

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 476

476 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -151

-151 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -24.08%

1. Salinas, California

July 2023 for-sale inventory: 455

455 YoY change in for-sale inventory: -112

-112 YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -19.75%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s July 2023 data to find the following for the 150 largest metro areas: (1) for-sale inventory for single-family residences in July 2023; (2) the year-over-year numerical change in for-sale inventory of single-family residences; and (3) the year-over-year percent change in for-sale inventory of single-family residences. Only the first factor was considered in the final rankings. All data collected and up to date as of Sept. 6, 2023.

