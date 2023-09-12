Housing Market 2023: 25 Places With the Fewest Homes Left for Sale

With interest rates up and inventory down, times are stuck on “difficult” for many prospective homebuyers.
Nationwide, the for-sale inventory of single-family homes stood at 824,595 in July, based on Zillow’s monthly data. If that sounds like a lot, it isn’t — at least relatively. The totals were down by nearly 103,000 year over year, a decline of about 11%. Inventory declines in many U.S. metro areas are even more pronounced.
Meanwhile, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have topped 7% for the past four weeks, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have reached two-decade highs this year, on the heels of record lows during the pandemic, as the Federal Reserve continues its efforts to tame inflation.
Spikes in interest rates and inventory issues are intertwined. Homeowners who locked in low rates during the pandemic are less inclined to give them up and take on a significantly higher rate. In addition, investors took advantage of the lower rates in recent years, buying up larger percentages of housing inventory.
Declines in new construction — fueled by the pandemic, supply chain issues, labor shortages and inflation — also have eaten into available housing options.
For insights into the cities with the biggest inventory issues, GOBankingRates has analyzed Zillow’s most recent data on single-family residences in the nation’s 150 largest metro areas. Results have been compiled into a list of the bottom 25.
Eight of the 25 cities with the lowest inventory are located in California. Pennsylvania has the next highest total with four, followed by Oregon with two. Five of the cities on the list saw year-over-year drops of greater than 30%.
Only one city saw a gain in for-sale inventory but still made our list for lack of availability.
Read on for our countdown of cities with the lowest inventory, plus year-over-year figures for availability and percentage of change.
25. Oxnard, California
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 1,039
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -509
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -32.88%
24. Salem, Oregon
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 987
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -114
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -10.35%
23. Stockton, California
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 982
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -636
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -39.31%
22. Peoria, Illinois
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 972
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -333
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -25.52%
21. Springfield, Massachusetts
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 969
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -405
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -29.48%
20. Eugene, Oregon
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 950
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -44
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -4.43%
19. Davenport, Iowa
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 905
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -127
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -12.31%
18. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 891
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -297
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -25%
17. Santa Rosa, California
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 890
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -66
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -6.9%
16. Anchorage, Alaska
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 870
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -277
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -24.15%
15. Brownsville, Texas
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 862
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: +127
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: +17.28%
14. Tallahassee, Florida
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 847
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -163
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -16.14%
13. Fort Wayne, Indiana
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 805
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -151
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -15.79%
12. Canton, Ohio
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 794
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -149
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -15.8%
11. York, Pennsylvania
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 771
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -247
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -24.26%
10. Visalia, California
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 718
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -154
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -17.66%
9. Modesto, California
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 711
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -395
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -35.71%
8. Vallejo, California
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 624
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -356
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -36.33%
7. Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 620
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -175
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -22.01%
6. Reading, Pennsylvania
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 613
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -177
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -22.41%
5. Trenton, New Jersey
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 605
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -376
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -38.33%
4. Ann Arbor, Michigan
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 545
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -171
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -23.88%
3. Manchester, New Hampshire
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 497
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -163
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -24.70%
2. Santa Maria, California
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 476
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -151
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -24.08%
1. Salinas, California
- July 2023 for-sale inventory: 455
- YoY change in for-sale inventory: -112
- YoY percentage change in for-sale inventory: -19.75%
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s July 2023 data to find the following for the 150 largest metro areas: (1) for-sale inventory for single-family residences in July 2023; (2) the year-over-year numerical change in for-sale inventory of single-family residences; and (3) the year-over-year percent change in for-sale inventory of single-family residences. Only the first factor was considered in the final rankings. All data collected and up to date as of Sept. 6, 2023.
