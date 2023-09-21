News & Insights

Housing Market 2023: 10 Major Cities With the Most Affordable Homes Per Square Foot

September 21, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

The median sale price per square foot for new single-family homes across the U.S. was $192 in 2022, and it's now up to $214 so far this year, according to a new report from Home Bay. In some major cities, you'll pay significantly more -- in the most expensive city, San Jose, California, the median sale price per square foot is a whopping $845. But, there are still some major U.S. cities where you'll pay much less per square foot.

Here's a look at the 10 major U.S. cities where you get the most home for your dollar.

Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

1. Cleveland, Ohio

  • Median price per square foot: $133
  • Median square footage: 1,864
  • Median home sale price: $248,480

Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.

2. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Median price per square foot: $143
  • Median square footage: 2,281
  • Median home sale price: $327,275

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA city skyline.

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Median price per square foot: $147
  • Median square footage: 1,636
  • Median home sale price: $240,450
Birmingham, Alabama

4. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Median price per square foot: $158
  • Median square footage: 1,906
  • Median home sale price: $300,346
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

5. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Median price per square foot: $158
  • Median square footage: 2,218
  • Median home sale price: $349,900

Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

6. Buffalo, New York

  • Median price per square foot: $169
  • Median square footage: 1,640
  • Median home sale price: $277,697
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Median price per square foot: $170
  • Median square footage: 2,062
  • Median home sale price: $350,000
iconic Gateway Arch at sunset in St. Louis Missouri

8. St. Louis, Missouri

  • Median price per square foot: $170
  • Median square footage: 1,700
  • Median home sale price: $289,448

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

9. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Median price per square foot: $174
  • Median square footage: 1,866
  • Median home sale price: $324,900
Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

10. Detroit, Michigan

  • Median price per square foot: $176
  • Median square footage: 1,536
  • Median home sale price: $270,000

Data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of Sept. 12, 2023.

