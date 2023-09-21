Housing Market 2023: 10 Major Cities With the Most Affordable Homes Per Square Foot

The median sale price per square foot for new single-family homes across the U.S. was $192 in 2022, and it's now up to $214 so far this year, according to a new report from Home Bay. In some major cities, you'll pay significantly more -- in the most expensive city, San Jose, California, the median sale price per square foot is a whopping $845. But, there are still some major U.S. cities where you'll pay much less per square foot.
Here's a look at the 10 major U.S. cities where you get the most home for your dollar.
1. Cleveland, Ohio
- Median price per square foot: $133
- Median square footage: 1,864
- Median home sale price: $248,480
2. Memphis, Tennessee
- Median price per square foot: $143
- Median square footage: 2,281
- Median home sale price: $327,275
3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Median price per square foot: $147
- Median square footage: 1,636
- Median home sale price: $240,450
4. Birmingham, Alabama
- Median price per square foot: $158
- Median square footage: 1,906
- Median home sale price: $300,346
5. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Median price per square foot: $158
- Median square footage: 2,218
- Median home sale price: $349,900
6. Buffalo, New York
- Median price per square foot: $169
- Median square footage: 1,640
- Median home sale price: $277,697
7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Median price per square foot: $170
- Median square footage: 2,062
- Median home sale price: $350,000
8. St. Louis, Missouri
- Median price per square foot: $170
- Median square footage: 1,700
- Median home sale price: $289,448
9. Louisville, Kentucky
- Median price per square foot: $174
- Median square footage: 1,866
- Median home sale price: $324,900
10. Detroit, Michigan
- Median price per square foot: $176
- Median square footage: 1,536
- Median home sale price: $270,000
Data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of Sept. 12, 2023.
