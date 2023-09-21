Housing Market 2023: 10 Major Cities With the Most Affordable Homes Per Square Foot

The median sale price per square foot for new single-family homes across the U.S. was $192 in 2022, and it's now up to $214 so far this year, according to a new report from Home Bay. In some major cities, you'll pay significantly more -- in the most expensive city, San Jose, California, the median sale price per square foot is a whopping $845. But, there are still some major U.S. cities where you'll pay much less per square foot.

Here's a look at the 10 major U.S. cities where you get the most home for your dollar.

1. Cleveland, Ohio

Median price per square foot: $133

$133 Median square footage: 1,864

1,864 Median home sale price: $248,480

2. Memphis, Tennessee

Median price per square foot: $143

$143 Median square footage: 2,281

2,281 Median home sale price: $327,275

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median price per square foot: $147

$147 Median square footage: 1,636

Median home sale price: $240,450

4. Birmingham, Alabama

Median price per square foot: $158

$158 Median square footage: 1,906

Median home sale price: $300,346

5. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median price per square foot: $158

$158 Median square footage: 2,218

Median home sale price: $349,900

6. Buffalo, New York

Median price per square foot: $169

$169 Median square footage: 1,640

Median home sale price: $277,697

7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Median price per square foot: $170

$170 Median square footage: 2,062

Median home sale price: $350,000

8. St. Louis, Missouri

Median price per square foot: $170

$170 Median square footage: 1,700

Median home sale price: $289,448

9. Louisville, Kentucky

Median price per square foot: $174

$174 Median square footage: 1,866

Median home sale price: $324,900

10. Detroit, Michigan

Median price per square foot: $176

$176 Median square footage: 1,536

Median home sale price: $270,000

Data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of Sept. 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 10 Major Cities With the Most Affordable Homes Per Square Foot

