Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Favorable Conditions for Homebuyers Right Now

It’s currently a tough time to be a homebuyer. Mortgage rates have hit the highest levels in decades, home prices have been soaring and real estate inventory remains low. Fortunately, there are still some places that offer (relatively) favorable conditions for homebuyers.

Find Out: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

To identify the best places for homebuyers, Point2 analyzed 200 cities and found 10 markets with manageable prices, year-over-year price declines and a housing inventory that still offers viable options. Here are the 10 cities with the best prospects for homebuyers right now.

1. Jackson, Mississippi

Median home price: $135,500

$135,500 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -9.7%

-9.7% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 42.1%

42.1% Median days on market: 38

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

2. Birmingham, Alabama

Median home price: $183,000

$183,000 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -20.4%

-20.4% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): -4.6%

-4.6% Median days on market: 47

3. New Orleans

Median home price: $321,000

$321,000 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -4.0%

-4.0% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 55.2%

55.2% Median days on market: 79

4. Little Rock, Arkansas

Median home price: $226,500

$226,500 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -11.%

-11.% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 4.9%

4.9% Median days on market: 37

5. Detroit

Median home price: $80,000

$80,000 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -5.9%

-5.9% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 3.7%

3.7% Median days on market: 32

6. Shreveport, Louisiana

Median home price: $143,500

$143,500 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -21.6%

-21.6% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 6.5%

6.5% Median days on market: 27

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

7. Toledo, Ohio

Median home price: $116,000

$116,000 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -7.2%

-7.2% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): -25.7%

-25.7% Median days on market: 45

8. Augusta, Georgia

Median home price: $193,250

$193,250 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -3.4%

-3.4% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 5.8%

5.8% Median days on market: 33

9. Cape Coral, Florida

Median home price: $390,745

$390,745 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -5.8%

-5.8% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 19.5%

19.5% Median days on market: 42

10. San Antonio

Median home price: $279,990

$279,990 Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -1.8%

-1.8% Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 7.6%

7.6% Median days on market: 38

Data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of Oct. 19, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Favorable Conditions for Homebuyers Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.