Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Favorable Conditions for Homebuyers Right Now

November 17, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

It’s currently a tough time to be a homebuyer. Mortgage rates have hit the highest levels in decades, home prices have been soaring and real estate inventory remains low. Fortunately, there are still some places that offer (relatively) favorable conditions for homebuyers.

To identify the best places for homebuyers, Point2 analyzed 200 cities and found 10 markets with manageable prices, year-over-year price declines and a housing inventory that still offers viable options. Here are the 10 cities with the best prospects for homebuyers right now.

Mississippi-Jackson

1. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Median home price: $135,500
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -9.7%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 42.1%
  • Median days on market: 38

Urban scene of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

2. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Median home price: $183,000
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -20.4%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): -4.6%
  • Median days on market: 47
New Orleans, Lousiana - October 10, 2016: NEW ORLEANS - OCTOBER 18, 2016: view of the famous Canal Street on October 10, 2016 in New Orleans, LA.

3. New Orleans

  • Median home price: $321,000
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -4.0%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 55.2%
  • Median days on market: 79

4. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Median home price: $226,500
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -11.%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 4.9%
  • Median days on market: 37
Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

5. Detroit

  • Median home price: $80,000
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -5.9%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 3.7%
  • Median days on market: 32
Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

6. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Median home price: $143,500
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -21.6%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 6.5%
  • Median days on market: 27

Maumee River and Toledo Ohio skyline.

7. Toledo, Ohio

  • Median home price: $116,000
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -7.2%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): -25.7%
  • Median days on market: 45
Augusta, Georgia, USA on the Savannah River.

8. Augusta, Georgia

  • Median home price: $193,250
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -3.4%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 5.8%
  • Median days on market: 33
Cape Coral, Florida.

9. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Median home price: $390,745
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -5.8%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 19.5%
  • Median days on market: 42
San Antonio, Texas, USA - April 14, 2013: Tourists riding in tour boat and eating at restaurants along The Riverwalk in San Antonio Texas.

10. San Antonio

  • Median home price: $279,990
  • Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -1.8%
  • Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 7.6%
  • Median days on market: 38

Data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of Oct. 19, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Favorable Conditions for Homebuyers Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

