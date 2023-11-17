Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Favorable Conditions for Homebuyers Right Now

It’s currently a tough time to be a homebuyer. Mortgage rates have hit the highest levels in decades, home prices have been soaring and real estate inventory remains low. Fortunately, there are still some places that offer (relatively) favorable conditions for homebuyers.
Find Out: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
To identify the best places for homebuyers, Point2 analyzed 200 cities and found 10 markets with manageable prices, year-over-year price declines and a housing inventory that still offers viable options. Here are the 10 cities with the best prospects for homebuyers right now.
1. Jackson, Mississippi
- Median home price: $135,500
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -9.7%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 42.1%
- Median days on market: 38
I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade
2. Birmingham, Alabama
- Median home price: $183,000
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -20.4%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): -4.6%
- Median days on market: 47
3. New Orleans
- Median home price: $321,000
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -4.0%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 55.2%
- Median days on market: 79
4. Little Rock, Arkansas
- Median home price: $226,500
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -11.%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 4.9%
- Median days on market: 37
5. Detroit
- Median home price: $80,000
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -5.9%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 3.7%
- Median days on market: 32
6. Shreveport, Louisiana
- Median home price: $143,500
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -21.6%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 6.5%
- Median days on market: 27
Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida
7. Toledo, Ohio
- Median home price: $116,000
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -7.2%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): -25.7%
- Median days on market: 45
8. Augusta, Georgia
- Median home price: $193,250
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -3.4%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 5.8%
- Median days on market: 33
9. Cape Coral, Florida
- Median home price: $390,745
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -5.8%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 19.5%
- Median days on market: 42
10. San Antonio
- Median home price: $279,990
- Home price change (2022 vs. 2023): -1.8%
- Inventory change (2022 vs. 2023): 7.6%
- Median days on market: 38
Data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of Oct. 19, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
- What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State
- These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- 7 Ways To Squeeze the Absolute Most Out of an Average Salary
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Favorable Conditions for Homebuyers Right Now
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.