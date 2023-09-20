Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Expensive Homes Per Square Foot

The price of homes per square foot has soared over the past few decades.

The median sale price per square foot for new single-family homes was $41 in 1980, and it's now $192 -- a 368% increase, according to a recent study conducted by Home Bay. Even adjusted for inflation, the median sale price per square foot for new single-family homes in the U.S. has increased 32% since 1980 -- from $146 to $192.

In some cities, the price per square foot is significantly more, meaning you get less home for your buck. Here's a look at the 10 cities with the highest median sale price per square foot for new single-family homes.

1. San Jose, California

Median price per square foot: $845

$845 Median square footage: 1,772

1,772 Median home sale price: $1,498,000

2. San Francisco, California

Median price per square foot: $705

$705 Median square footage: 1,632

1,632 Median home sale price: $1,150,000

3. Los Angeles, California

Median price per square foot: $641

$641 Median square footage: 1,830

1,830 Median home sale price: $1,172,450

4. San Diego, California

Median price per square foot: $587

$587 Median square footage: 1,867

1,867 Median home sale price: $1,095,000

5. New York, New York

Median price per square foot: $490

$490 Median square footage: 1,530

1,530 Median home sale price: $749,000

6. Boston, Massachusetts

Median price per square foot: $453

$453 Median square footage: 1,911

1,911 Median home sale price: $866,470

7. Miami, Florida

Median price per square foot: $420

$420 Median square footage: 1,441

1,441 Median home sale price: $604,924

8. Seattle, Washington

Median price per square foot: $403

$403 Median square footage: 2,044

2,044 Median home sale price: $824,720

9. Sacramento, California

Median price per square foot: $338

$338 Median square footage: 2,012

2,012 Median home sale price: $679,450

10. Riverside, California

Median price per square foot: $316

$316 Median square footage: 1,834

1,834 Median home sale price: $580,000

Data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of Sept. 12, 2023.

