Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Expensive Homes Per Square Foot

September 20, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

The price of homes per square foot has soared over the past few decades.

The median sale price per square foot for new single-family homes was $41 in 1980, and it's now $192 -- a 368% increase, according to a recent study conducted by Home Bay. Even adjusted for inflation, the median sale price per square foot for new single-family homes in the U.S. has increased 32% since 1980 -- from $146 to $192.

In some cities, the price per square foot is significantly more, meaning you get less home for your buck. Here's a look at the 10 cities with the highest median sale price per square foot for new single-family homes.

Downtown San Jose skyline with palm trees at night.

1. San Jose, California

  • Median price per square foot: $845
  • Median square footage: 1,772
  • Median home sale price: $1,498,000

San Francisco, USA - May 10, 2016: San Francisco USA panoramic view of upper apartment buildings towards downtown on a sunny day.

2. San Francisco, California

  • Median price per square foot: $705
  • Median square footage: 1,632
  • Median home sale price: $1,150,000

Beautiful cloudy day of Los Angeles downtown skyline and palm trees in foreground.

3. Los Angeles, California

  • Median price per square foot: $641
  • Median square footage: 1,830
  • Median home sale price: $1,172,450
San Diego skyline during the day

4. San Diego, California

  • Median price per square foot: $587
  • Median square footage: 1,867
  • Median home sale price: $1,095,000
Traffic on Brooklyn Bridge at sunset with Manhattan skyline in the background (New York, USA).

5. New York, New York

  • Median price per square foot: $490
  • Median square footage: 1,530
  • Median home sale price: $749,000

Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

6. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Median price per square foot: $453
  • Median square footage: 1,911
  • Median home sale price: $866,470
Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

7. Miami, Florida

  • Median price per square foot: $420
  • Median square footage: 1,441
  • Median home sale price: $604,924
Seattle Washington

8. Seattle, Washington

  • Median price per square foot: $403
  • Median square footage: 2,044
  • Median home sale price: $824,720

Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

9. Sacramento, California

  • Median price per square foot: $338
  • Median square footage: 2,012
  • Median home sale price: $679,450
Mission Inn, Riverside, CA.

10. Riverside, California

  • Median price per square foot: $316
  • Median square footage: 1,834
  • Median home sale price: $580,000

Data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of Sept. 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Expensive Homes Per Square Foot

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

