Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling Faster Than Last Year

The 2023 housing market has taught buyers that homeownership waits for no one. If you want to buy a home, you need to put in an offer quickly because available homes are getting scooped up fast by competitive, eager buyers. There are even certain metros where homes are selling faster now than they did a year ago.
To determine which housing markets have homes selling quickly, Realtor.com looked at the median days on the market in the first week of October in the 100 largest U.S. metros and compared these numbers to figures from the year prior. The results revealed a surprising mix of 10 high-priced and affordable markets across the country.
These are the 10 cities where homes for sale are moving quickly. Also see the best places to buy a home for under $250,000.
Buffalo, New York
- Median list price: $239,900
- Median days on the market: 50
- YoY change in median days: 13 days faster
Phoenix
- Median list price: $475,000
- Median days on the market: 78
- YoY change in median days: 13 days faster
Oxnard, California
- Median list price: $875,000
- Median days on the market: 57
- YoY change in median days: 11 days faster
Boise, Idaho
- Median list price: $519,900
- Median days on the market: 72
- YoY change in median days: 9.5 days faster
Las Vegas, Nevada
- Median list price: $449,999
- Median days on the market: 56
- YoY change in median days: 9 days faster
Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Median list price: $795,000
- Median days on the market: 74
- YoY change in median days: 8 days faster
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Median list price: $309,900
- Median days on the market: 46
- YoY change in median days: 8 days faster
Springfield, Massachusetts
- Median list price: $319,000
- Median days on the market: 53
- YoY change in median days: 7 days faster
Cleveland
- Median list price: $199,000
- Median days on the market: 48
- YoY change in median days: 6 days faster
Portland, Maine
- Median list price: $549,900
- Median days on the market: 51
- YoY change in median days: 6 days faster
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling Faster Than Last Year
