Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling Faster Than Last Year

The 2023 housing market has taught buyers that homeownership waits for no one. If you want to buy a home, you need to put in an offer quickly because available homes are getting scooped up fast by competitive, eager buyers. There are even certain metros where homes are selling faster now than they did a year ago.

To determine which housing markets have homes selling quickly, Realtor.com looked at the median days on the market in the first week of October in the 100 largest U.S. metros and compared these numbers to figures from the year prior. The results revealed a surprising mix of 10 high-priced and affordable markets across the country.

These are the 10 cities where homes for sale are moving quickly. Also see the best places to buy a home for under $250,000.

Buffalo, New York

Median list price: $239,900

Median days on the market: 50

YoY change in median days: 13 days faster

Phoenix

Median list price: $475,000

Median days on the market: 78

YoY change in median days: 13 days faster

Oxnard, California

Median list price: $875,000

Median days on the market: 57

YoY change in median days: 11 days faster

Boise, Idaho

Median list price: $519,900

Median days on the market: 72

YoY change in median days: 9.5 days faster

Las Vegas, Nevada

Median list price: $449,999

Median days on the market: 56

YoY change in median days: 9 days faster

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Median list price: $795,000

Median days on the market: 74

YoY change in median days: 8 days faster

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Median list price: $309,900

Median days on the market: 46

YoY change in median days: 8 days faster

Springfield, Massachusetts

Median list price: $319,000

Median days on the market: 53

YoY change in median days: 7 days faster

Cleveland

Median list price: $199,000

Median days on the market: 48

YoY change in median days: 6 days faster

Portland, Maine

Median list price: $549,900

Median days on the market: 51

YoY change in median days: 6 days faster

