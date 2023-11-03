News & Insights

Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling Faster Than Last Year

November 03, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

The 2023 housing market has taught buyers that homeownership waits for no one. If you want to buy a home, you need to put in an offer quickly because available homes are getting scooped up fast by competitive, eager buyers. There are even certain metros where homes are selling faster now than they did a year ago. 

To determine which housing markets have homes selling quickly, Realtor.com looked at the median days on the market in the first week of October in the 100 largest U.S. metros and compared these numbers to figures from the year prior. The results revealed a surprising mix of 10 high-priced and affordable markets across the country. 

These are the 10 cities where homes for sale are moving quickly. Also see the best places to buy a home for under $250,000.

Buffalo New York

Buffalo, New York

  • Median list price: $239,900
  • Median days on the market: 50
  • YoY change in median days: 13 days faster

Phoenix arizona skyline

Phoenix

  • Median list price: $475,000
  • Median days on the market: 78
  • YoY change in median days: 13 days faster

Houses on the waterfront in Oxnard, California, USA on a sunny day.

Oxnard, California

  • Median list price: $875,000
  • Median days on the market: 57
  • YoY change in median days: 11 days faster
Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.

Boise, Idaho

  • Median list price: $519,900
  • Median days on the market: 72
  • YoY change in median days: 9.5 days faster

A stock photo of the world famous Las Vegas city skyline.

Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Median list price: $449,999
  • Median days on the market: 56
  • YoY change in median days: 9 days faster
Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • Median list price: $795,000
  • Median days on the market: 74
  • YoY change in median days: 8 days faster

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA skyline on the Susquehanna River.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

  • Median list price: $309,900
  • Median days on the market: 46
  • YoY change in median days: 8 days faster
Springfield is a city in Western Massachusetts in the Pioneer Valley region.

Springfield, Massachusetts

  • Median list price: $319,000
  • Median days on the market: 53
  • YoY change in median days: 7 days faster

Cleveland Ohio skyline at dusk

Cleveland

  • Median list price: $199,000
  • Median days on the market: 48
  • YoY change in median days: 6 days faster
Portland, Maine, USA skyline from above at twilight in winter.

Portland, Maine

  • Median list price: $549,900
  • Median days on the market: 51
  • YoY change in median days: 6 days faster

