Housing finance giant Freddie Mac names Mark Grier interim CEO

March 16 (Reuters) - Housing finance company Freddie Mac on Tuesday named board member Mark Grier as its interim chief executive officer to succeed David Brickman, who resigned in November.

Grier joined Freddie Mac's board in February last year and was the former chief financial officer of Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N. He was named the vice chairman of the life insurer in 2007.

The newly-appointed interim CEO had led the $3 billion initial public offering of Prudential in 2001, according to Freddie Mac's website.

Brickman, who stepped down as CEO in January, has now been named as CEO of an agency lending platform backed by mortgage brokerage Meridian Capital Group. (https://prn.to/3lpy5Jk)

