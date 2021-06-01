Housing ETFs to Suffer as New Home Sales Disappoint in April

The U.S. housing data continues to disappoint investors as restricted inventory supply is pushing prices higher. Per the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data, new home sales fell 5.9% in April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 863,000 units. The metric also compares unfavorably with March's figure that was revised downward to 917,000 units from the previously-reported 1.021 million units. Moreover, the metric missed economists’ forecast of a rise to 970,000 units in April, per a Reuters poll.

New home sales rose 48.3% in April year over year. Notably, new home sales are considered a leading housing market indicator since it is counted at the signing of a contract, per a Reuters article.

New home sales declined in the South, Midwest and Northeast regions but increased in the West in April. Notably, there was a 20.1% year-over-year rise in median new house price to $372,400 in April, per a Reuters article. Also, the number of new homes on market in April rose to 316,000 from 304,000 in March. Going by last month’s pace, it might take 4.4 months to clear the supply, rising from 4.0 months in March.

Current U.S. Housing Market Conditions

The U.S. housing sector has pleased investors with impressive performance amid the tough pandemic times. However, it seems the space is now being impeded by rising lumber prices.

Rising softwood lumber, material and labor costs continue to be a major hurdle for homebuilders. In fact, there has been a more than 300% rise in lumber prices from April 2020. Moreover, costs of other materials like steel, concrete and gypsum products are rising at a record pace, per official NAHB data. According to a Reuters article, lumber prices increased 89.7% on a year-on-year basis in April. Going by the same article, tariffs on steel imports have imposed the burden of soaring costs on builders.

Also, supply chain disturbances caused by the lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak have led to the rise in concrete, metal products, appliances and other expenses, as mentioned in a FOX Business article. These factors are affecting affordability as prices of existing and new homes are soaring.

Meanwhile, the housing market has steadily benefited from changing demographical preferences of a large chunk of population as people increasingly looked for work-from-home-friendly properties. Notably, individuals were shifting from city centers to suburbs and other low-density areas, looking for spacious accommodations for home offices and schools, per the sources.

Thus, commenting on the market conditions, Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association in Washington, has said, "Builders are delaying starting new construction because of the marked increase in costs for lumber and other inputs. These supply-chain constraints are holding back a housing market that should otherwise be picking up speed, given the strong demand for buying fueled by an improving job market and low mortgage rates," per a Reuters article.

Housing ETFs That Might Suffer

Against such a backdrop, here are a few housing ETFs that might struggle due to the tough housing sector scenario:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB

This fund provides exposure to U.S. companies that manufacture residential homes by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. With AUM of $2.65 billion, it holds a basket of 46 stocks, heavily focused on the top two firms. The product charges 42 basis points (bps) in annual fees (read: Inflation Is Picking Up: 5 ETFs to Make the Most of It).

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF XHB

A popular choice in the homebuilding space, XHB, follows the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The fund holds about 35 securities in its basket. It has AUM of $2.09 billion. The fund charges 35 bps in annual fees (read: 5 ETFs That Skyrocketed During Biden's 100 Days in Office).

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF PKB

This fund follows the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index, holding a basket of well-diversified 31 stocks, each accounting for less than a 5.48% share. It has amassed assets worth $308.9 million. The expense ratio is 0.59% (read: Looking for Earnings Surprise? 6 Sector ETFs to Play).

Hoya Capital Housing ETF HOMZ

The fund seeks to provide investment results that before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based Index designed to track the 100 companies that collectively represents the performance of the U.S. housing Industry. It has AUM of $69.8 million. The fund charges 30 bps in annual fees (see all the Materials ETFs here).

