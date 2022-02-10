Housing Data to Headline Valentine's Day Week

Love is in the air next week, and so are a boatload of earnings and economic data. While the Valentine's Day week will start off slow, investors will have plenty to unpack, including data on retail sales, the import price index, and several key housing indicators. Plus, the Federal Reserve will release its latest meeting minutes on Wednesday.

Corporate earnings remain on the radar. Several big names will report next week, including Airbnb (ABNB), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Boston Beer (SAM), Crocs (CROX), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Deere (DE), DoorDash (DASH), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Roblox (RBLX), Roku (ROKU), Shopify (SHOP), ViacomCBS (VIAC), Walmart (WMT), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and Yeti (YETI).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Nothing is scheduled on Monday, Feb. 14.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15 investors will go through the producer price index (PPI) and the Empire State manufacturing index.

Things will pick up on Wednesday, Feb. 16, with data on retail sales and the import price index out before the open, Industrial production numbers, business inventories data, and the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) index is also due out. Plus, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes will be released.

Initial and continuing jobless claims are out Thursday, Feb. 17, while data on building permits, housing starts, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index will be on deck.

The week ends almost as quietly as it started, with existing home sales data and leading economic indicators on tap for Friday, Feb. 18.

