Housing Bill Approval Ignites Mortgage Stock Rally: RKT, PFSI & LDI in Focus

A landmark bipartisan affordable housing bill has moved one step closer to becoming a law after the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the legislation and sent it to President Donald Trump for final approval. This has put the spotlight back on the housing market. While home builders may be the most direct beneficiaries, the mortgage finance industry could also see meaningful second-order benefits if the bill helps unlock housing supply and stimulate transaction volumes.

This makes mortgage-focused stocks such as Rocket Companies RKT, PennyMac Financial Services PFSI and loanDepot LDI worth watching. Shares of RKT jumped 9.4% yesterday, while PFSI and LDI gained 3.9% and 5.3%, respectively.

A Closer Look at the Housing Reform Bill

The U.S. housing market has faced a persistent shortage of affordable homes for more than a decade. High mortgage rates, rising construction costs, restrictive zoning rules and lengthy permitting processes have made homeownership increasingly difficult.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is a bipartisan housing reform package designed to boost housing supply, improve affordability, modernize federal housing programs and expand access to homeownership.

It focuses on removing barriers that slow residential construction, encouraging local zoning and land-use reforms, expanding financing for affordable housing and supporting manufactured and modular housing. It also seeks to update long-standing programs such as the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and provide communities with new tools to plan and build more homes. Another key provision aims to curb large institutional investors and private equity firms from buying single-family homes, a trend that has raised concerns about reduced affordability for individual buyers.

RKT, PFSI & LDI: How Mortgage Stocks Could Benefit

Mortgage companies generate revenues from several key areas, including loan originations, mortgage servicing rights, refinancing activity and related home-financing services. When housing transactions rise, lenders typically benefit from higher application volumes, stronger purchase mortgage demand and improved fee income.

If the proposed housing bill succeeds in increasing housing inventory, improving affordability and encouraging more home purchases, mortgage-focused companies such as Rocket Companies, PennyMac Financial Services and loanDepot could see a meaningful improvement in their financials.

Rocket Companies could be one of the more visible beneficiaries due to its scale, strong consumer brand and digital-first mortgage platform. The company has invested heavily in technology, automation and customer acquisition, which may allow it to capture demand efficiently if homebuying activity improves.

PennyMac Financial Services appears comparatively well-positioned because of its diversified mortgage production channels, strong correspondent lending business and sizable servicing platform. Its servicing operations can provide more stable revenues during periods of origination weakness, while its production business could benefit if purchase activity accelerates. This balanced model may give PennyMac Financial Services more resilience than lenders that rely more heavily on direct-to-consumer originations.

loanDepot, meanwhile, may offer higher upside potential if mortgage volumes rebound. Because the company has been more pressured by weak origination activity, any recovery in purchase demand could create operating leverage and improve profitability.

Still, interest rates remain the key variable for the mortgage stocks. A housing bill may help address supply constraints, but mortgage demand will likely need lower borrowing costs, stable home prices and stronger consumer confidence to recover meaningfully. If rates remain elevated, the benefit from increased housing supply could be limited.

Final Words on Housing Bill Reform

The housing bill should be viewed as a potential structural tailwind rather than an immediate earnings catalyst for mortgage stocks. Its impact will depend on whether housing supply improves meaningfully and whether rate conditions become more favorable.

Overall, the legislation could help set the stage for a gradual recovery in mortgage activity. For investors, RKT, PFSI and LDI remain important stocks to watch as the housing market moves from rate-driven weakness toward possible supply-supported normalization.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.