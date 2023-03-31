Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Bargains

During the pandemic, Americans yearned to move to places with more space - allowing for working - and working out -- from home and the security of social distancing. And that drove up housing prices as eager buyers snapped up homes, often sight unseen and at way-over-asking prices, in droves. It was a seller's dream market.

Housing Market 2023: Is a Double-Digit Drop in Prices Coming?

Fast forward, and the market rush has ended in many cities, partially because rising interest rates have made homes increasingly unaffordable for many buyers.

As a result, nearly 20% of the homes nationwide on the market underwent price reductions in February, Realtor.com reported. Still, home prices aren't as budget friendly as they were pre-pandemic, but there are some cities where you can settle down at a more affordable price.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out which cities have the biggest bargains on houses. To be included on the list, homes needed to meet certain criteria, including being priced below the average in their state.

If you're interested in buying a house, but don't want to pay a premium, this could be a strategic way to find your dream home. Here's a look at the 15 largest cities to make the list.

Midland, Texas

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $273,766

$273,766 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $276,294

$276,294 February to February Growth in Home Value: $2,528

$2,528 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 0.92%

0.92% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $291,194

$291,194 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $18,781

$18,781 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.89%

6.89% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $14,900

Englewood, Ohio

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $185,479

$185,479 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $193,457

$193,457 February to February Growth in Home Value: $7,978

$7,978 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.30%

4.30% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $200,943

$200,943 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,585

$15,585 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.41%

8.41% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $7,486

Cicero, Illinois

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $222,638

$222,638 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $225,208

$225,208 February to February Growth in Home Value: $2,569

$2,569 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 1.15%

1.15% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $232,421

$232,421 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $11,618

$11,618 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 5.26%

5.26% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $7,214

Hastings, Minnesota

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $303,648

$303,648 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $305,341

$305,341 February to February Growth in Home Value: $1,693

$1,693 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 0.56%

0.56% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $312,520

$312,520 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $10,967

$10,967 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 3.64%

3.64% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $7,179

Swartz Creek, Michigan

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $194,550

$194,550 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $199,742

$199,742 February to February Growth in Home Value: $5,192

$5,192 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 2.67%

2.67% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $206,318

$206,318 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $12,033

$12,033 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.19%

6.19% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $6,576

Brookings, South Dakota

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $255,659

$255,659 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $270,614

$270,614 February to February Growth in Home Value: $14,955

$14,955 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 5.85%

5.85% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $276,663

$276,663 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $21,534

$21,534 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.44%

8.44% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $6,049

Santa Fe, Texas

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $280,134

$280,134 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $285,385

$285,385 February to February Growth in Home Value: $5,251

$5,251 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 1.87%

1.87% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $291,194

$291,194 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $18,781

$18,781 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.89%

6.89% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,808

College Park, Georgia

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $279,291

$279,291 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $295,733

$295,733 February to February Growth in Home Value: $16,442

$16,442 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 5.89%

5.89% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $301,407

$301,407 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $23,122

$23,122 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.31%

8.31% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,675

Columbus, Nebraska

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $222,858

$222,858 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $231,881

$231,881 February to February Growth in Home Value: $9,023

$9,023 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.05%

4.05% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $237,045

$237,045 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $18,147

$18,147 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.29%

8.29% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,164

Jefferson, Wisconsin

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $239,858

$239,858 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $246,463

$246,463 February to February Growth in Home Value: $6,606

$6,606 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 2.75%

2.75% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $251,590

$251,590 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,603

$15,603 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.61%

6.61% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,127

Forest Park, Ohio

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $187,103

$187,103 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $195,889

$195,889 February to February Growth in Home Value: $8,787

$8,787 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.70%

4.70% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $200,943

$200,943 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,585

$15,585 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.41%

8.41% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,054

LaPlace, Louisiana

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $181,298

$181,298 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $171,899

$171,899 February to February Growth in Home Value: -$9,398

-$9,398 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): -5.18%

-5.18% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $176,530

$176,530 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $3,007

$3,007 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 1.73%

1.73% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,630

Louisville, Ohio

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $187,433

$187,433 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $196,601

$196,601 February to February Growth in Home Value: $9,168

$9,168 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.89%

4.89% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $200,943

$200,943 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,585

$15,585 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.41%

8.41% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,343

Portland, Tennessee

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $263,102

$263,102 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $276,831

$276,831 February to February Growth in Home Value: $13,729

$13,729 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 5.22%

5.22% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $281,157

$281,157 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $21,465

$21,465 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.27%

8.27% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,326

Plymouth, Wisconsin

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $236,034

$236,034 Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $247,364

$247,364 February to February Growth in Home Value: $11,330

$11,330 February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.80%

4.80% State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $251,590

$251,590 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,603

$15,603 State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.61%

6.61% Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,227

Jennifer Taylor and Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to discover the cities where houses are suddenly a bargain, GOBankingRates first found the (1) February 2023 single family residence (SFR) home value for every US city and the national average as sourced from Zillow. Those cities with SFR home values below the national average for February 2022 were moved on to the next factor (2) February 2023 SFR home values. Those remaining cities with a February 2023 SFR home value lower than the state average were deemed to be "suddenly bargains" and were moved on to the next set of factors. To be included in the top 15, the above criteria had to be met and the February 2023 SFR home value in each city had to be below (3) the state's February 2023 average home value. The 15 largest cities that met all the criteria laid out above were included in the final ranking. GOBankingRates also found the (4) February 2022 to February 2023 growth in SFR home value: (5) percent change in February 2022 to February 2023 SFR home value for each city and state as supplemental data. All figures were sourced from Zillow and up to date as of March 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Bargains

