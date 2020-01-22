Housebuilders lead FTSE 100 bounce; China virus fears ease

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

Berkeley leads housebuilders higher

Burberry, Antofagasta trail main index

Jan 22 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, as housebuilders advanced after Berkeley hiked its planned shareholder returns and worries over the spread of a new coronavirus in China eased.

The main index .FTSE bounced back from its worst day in two weeks to add 0.2%. Berkeley BKGH.L jumped 5% to a record high, while peers Persimmon PSN.L and Barratt BDEV.L added 1.5% each.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC edged 0.1% lower by 0812 GMT.

The death toll from coronavirus, which is being likened to the 2002/2003 spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), rose to nine, but many markets held firm as Chinese authorities ramped up efforts to control the outbreak.

Lagging the blue-chip bourse was Burberry BRBY.L, which slid 3% despite a bright Christmas quarter update, and miner Antofagasta ANTO.L that fell 2.4% after its copper production was hit by civil unrest in Chile.

