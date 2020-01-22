Housebuilders lead FTSE 100 bounce as China virus fears ease

By Shashwat Awasthi

Jan 22 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rebounded from its worst day in two weeks on Wednesday, as housebuilders gained after Berkeley increased planned shareholder returns and promised to ramp up deliveries, and worries over the spread of a new coronavirus in China eased.

The main index .FTSEedged up 0.1%, with Berkeley BKGH.L jumping 5% to a record high and an index of homebuilders .FTNMX3720 hitting its highest level since October 2017. The FTSE 250 .FTMCwas flat by 0915 GMT.

Many global markets held firm as Chinese authorities ramped up efforts to control the outbreak of the coronavirus, which is being likened to the 2002-2003 spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and has already led to nine deaths.

Sage Group SGE.L rose 4.4% and also supported the main bourse as the software provider reported higher quarterly revenue and affirmed its annual forecast.

However, Burberry BRBY.L slid 3.3% to lag the blue-chips, despite a solid performance through the Christmas quarter.

"The reminder of how closely the company's fortunes are tied to China may have provoked some nervousness given the deadly virus which is currently afflicting the country," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

He also suggested that there could be a hint of profit-taking, given the recent rally in shares.

Further restricting gains was a dip in Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L as oil prices fell, and miner Antofagasta ANTO.Lwhich dipped 2.4% after its copper production was hit by civil unrest in Chile.

London-listed shares of German travel firm TUI TUIT.L skidded 6.4% to its lowest since September 2019. The drop came after Boeing BA.N warned of a further delay in winning approval to return its 737 MAX jets to service.

Small-cap fashion retailer Ted Baker TED.L sank as much as 10% after it more than doubled its preliminary estimate of an overstatement in inventory.

A combination of multiple profit warnings, subdued consumer sentiment and a slew of management changes after allegations of misconduct against founder Ray Kelvin had knocked more than 70% off the stock's value last year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Bernard Orr)

