Housebuilder Persimmon's chief executive steps down, annual profit falls

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Persimmon PSN.L said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer David Jenkinson would step down from his role, months after Britain's second-largest homebuilder said it would address concerns over the quality of its homes.

The company, heavily criticised by an independent review of its business practises in December, also reported a 4.6% fall in pretax profit to 1.04 billion pounds ($1.35 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.