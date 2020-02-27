Housebuilder Persimmon's chief executive steps down, annual profit falls

Persimmon said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer David Jenkinson would step down from his role, months after Britain's second-largest homebuilder said it would address concerns over the quality of its homes.

The company, heavily criticised by an independent review of its business practises in December, also reported a 4.6% fall in pretax profit to 1.04 billion pounds ($1.35 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31.

