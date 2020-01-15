Housebuilder Persimmon reports lower annual sales

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's second-largest homebuilder Persimmon Plc PSN.L on Wednesday reported lower annual sales, as it delayed site releases to focus on the quality of its homes and build stronger customer service.

The company, which recently underwent a review of its business practises, also said it expects its annual pretax profit to be in line with market expectations.

Analysts, on an average, expect Persimmon to report full-year pretax profit of 1.04 billion pounds ($1.35 billion), according to company compiled estimates.

($1 = 0.7679 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

