Housebuilder Berkeley to return 1 bln stg to investors over two years

British housebuilder Berkeley Group said on Wednesday it plans to return 1 billion pounds to shareholders over the next two years, an increase of about 455 million pounds, while ramping up its annual housing delivery by as much as 50% over the next six years.
