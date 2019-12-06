Housebuilder Berkeley reports 31% slump in first-half profit

Dec 6 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley Group Plc BKGH.L on Friday reported a slump in first-half pretax profit as it sold fewer homes at lower prices in a Brexit hit real-estate market.

The company, which operates primarily in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said pretax profit fell 31% to 276.7 million pounds ($355.01 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

