Housebuilder Berkeley reports 31% slump in first-half profit

British housebuilder Berkeley Group Plc on Friday reported a slump in first-half pretax profit as it sold fewer homes at lower prices in a Brexit hit real-estate market. The company said pretax profit fell 31% to 276.7 million pounds ($355.01 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31.

The company, which operates primarily in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said pretax profit fell 31% to 276.7 million pounds ($355.01 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

