Housebuilder Berkeley flags inflation worries but sticks to forecast

March 11 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Berkeley BKGH.L joined bigger rivals on Friday in highlighting persistent strong demand in an under-supplied housing market, but flagged worries around growing inflation, supply chain disruptions and cladding issues.

The Cobham-headquartered company said it remained on track to meet earnings outlook for the year ending April 30, 2022.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.