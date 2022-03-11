Housebuilder Berkeley flags inflation worries but sticks to forecast

Stocks

UK housebuilder Berkeley joined bigger rivals on Friday in highlighting persistent strong demand in an under-supplied housing market, but flagged worries around growing inflation, supply chain disruptions and cladding issues.

The Cobham-headquartered company said it remained on track to meet earnings outlook for the year ending April 30, 2022.

