Housebuilder Barratt's half-year pretax profit rises 2%

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt BDEV.L on Thursday reported a near 2% rise in first-half pretax profit, as it benefited from a rebound in demand as buyers sought larger homes suited for remote working and took advantage of the tax break.

The company said pretax profit rose to 430.2 million pounds ($584.68 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31 from 423 million pounds in the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.7358 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.