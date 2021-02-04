Housebuilder Barratt's half-year pretax profit rises 2%

Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt on Thursday reported a near 2% rise in first-half pretax profit, as it benefited from a rebound in demand as buyers sought larger homes suited for remote working and took advantage of the tax break.

The company said pretax profit rose to 430.2 million pounds ($584.68 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31 from 423 million pounds in the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.7358 pounds)

