Housebuilder Barratt names Countryside finance chief as new CFO

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

June 29 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Tuesday it has named Mike Scott as its chief financial officer, and that his joining date was being finalised.

Scott is at present the finance chief of Countryside Properties CSPC.L.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m))

