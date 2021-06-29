Housebuilder Barratt names Countryside finance chief as new CFO

June 29 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Tuesday it has named Mike Scott as its chief financial officer, and that his joining date was being finalised.

Scott is at present the finance chief of Countryside Properties CSPC.L.

