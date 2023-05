WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling limit was "do-able" by Sunday, the day President Joe Biden said he intended on holding a news conference on the issue.

