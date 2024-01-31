House Sitting as a Renting Alternative: How You Could Save Money and Travel Too

For people who are in a flexible stage of life and don’t need to live in a fixed location, house sitting might offer an alternative to renting that makes you money and allows you to travel, as well.

While it takes some planning and other considerations, this way of living offers a lot of freedom and may even be financially lucrative for people who don’t mind being nomadic.

Real estate experts explain why the house-sitting lifestyle choice has gained popularity in recent years, and its pros and cons.

Low Commitment Required

House sitting is becoming a popular choice for many individuals and couples who want to live in different locations without committing to a long-term lease, according to Adam Chahl, a real estate agent with Vancouver Home Search.

“[H]ouse sitting also allows for more flexibility and freedom compared to traditional renting,” Chahl said. “With a typical lease agreement, tenants are locked into a specific location for a set period. With house sitting, individuals have more control over where they live and how long they stay in a particular place.”

Cost Savings

One of the more obvious pros of house sitting, according to Heidi Hicks, a realtor at Visions First Realty, is that it can be a cost-effective alternative to renting, as it often involves little to no accommodation expenses.

“House sitters typically exchange their services for accommodation, allowing them to save money that would otherwise be spent on rent,” Hicks said.

This arrangement can be particularly appealing for individuals seeking flexibility in their living arrangements while minimizing housing-related expenses, she suggested.

Flexibility and Variety

House sitting also provides a level of flexibility and variety that traditional renting may not offer, Hicks said.

This flexibility is especially beneficial for individuals with remote work capabilities or those who value a nomadic lifestyle.

Chahl added, “As a house sitter, you are essentially living in someone else’s home, which allows for a more authentic travel experience compared to staying in hotels or rentals. This can be especially appealing to those who want to immerse themselves in a new location and truly live like a local.”

Responsibilities and Commitments

It’s important to note that while house sitting may offer a certain amount of freedom, it also typically comes with responsibilities, Hicks said. “House sitters are typically expected to care for the property, pets or plants while the homeowners are away.”

This commitment should be thoroughly discussed and agreed upon between the house sitter and homeowner to ensure a positive experience for both parties.

Networking and Platforms

While it’s possible to set up house-sitting opportunities with people you know, if you don’t have a large personal network this can be difficult. “Engaging with reputable house-sitting platforms and networks is crucial for a successful experience,” Hicks said. “Platforms like TrustedHousesitters, House Carers and others connect homeowners with reliable house sitters.”

She added that building a positive reputation on these platforms can open doors to more opportunities and enhance the overall feasibility of a house-sitting lifestyle.

Ultimately the feasibility of house sitting on a regular basis largely depends on individual preferences, lifestyle and commitments. “It can be a rewarding option for those seeking a unique and cost-effective way to explore different locales while contributing to the well-being of homeowners’ properties,” Hicks said.

Be Aware of Laws and Rules

While house sitting may end up being a great way for you to travel and live rent-free, one experienced house sitter said it can also come with some legal issues, particularly if you will be house sitting in another country. Madolline Gourley was denied entry to Canada for asserting that she planned to house sit.

“As a lot of us know, it’s illegal for people to house sit in the U.S. unless they are citizens, have permanent residency or are entering on a work visa.” She said it is also illegal for tourists to engage in unpaid house and pet sitting in the U.K., for example.

So, it may be safer to keep your house sitting to your own country. Otherwise, be sure you’ve thoroughly researched the laws wherever you plan to house sit.

Clear Communication

Mehdi Khachani, a real estate expert with JMK Miami Property Management, emphasized that “clear and open communication with homeowners is key to a successful house-sitting experience. Understanding expectations and responsibilities ensures a positive relationship between the parties involved.”

With some thoughtful planning, a spirit for adventure and a solid understanding of the laws where you’ll be working, house sitting can be a great way to save money and travel, too.

