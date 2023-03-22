US Markets
House Republicans subpoena labor authorities in Starbucks union dispute - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

March 22, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - A Congressional committee issued a subpoena to the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that employees of the labor body mishandled union elections at Starbucks Corp SBUX.O cafes in ways that favored unionizing workers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

