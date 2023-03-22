House Republicans subpoena labor authorities in Starbucks union dispute - WSJ

March 22 (Reuters) - A Congressional committee issued a subpoena to the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that employees of the labor body mishandled union elections at Starbucks Corp SBUX.O cafes in ways that favored unionizing workers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter.

