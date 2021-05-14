House Republicans pick Stefanik to replace Trump critic Cheney in leadership -media
WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday elected Elise Stefanik to serve in their No. 3 leadership position, replacing Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud, media reports said.
