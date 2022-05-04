House Republican tells U.S. FTC chair to preserve records related to Musk buy of Twitter

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to the chair of the Federal Trade Commission requesting that the agency preserve records related to Elon Musk's pending acquisition of Twitter TWTR.N.

