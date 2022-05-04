US Markets
TWTR

House Republican tells U.S. FTC chair to preserve records related to Musk buy of Twitter

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to the chair of the Federal Trade Commission requesting that the agency preserve records related to Elon Musk's pending acquisition of Twitter.

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to the chair of the Federal Trade Commission requesting that the agency preserve records related to Elon Musk's pending acquisition of Twitter TWTR.N.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Diane Craft)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular