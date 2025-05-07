This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $915K In AbbVie Stock

An official report on May 6, 2025 reveals Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent purchase of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock, valued between $61,061 and $915,000. The transaction took place on May 6, 2025, as per the May filing.

At this time, AbbVie shares are trading up 0.45% at $188.0.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Marjorie Taylor Greene conducted 283 trades, totaling more than $1.87 million. The largest of these were in Costco Wholesale and Home Depot stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Marjorie Taylor Greene's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Adobe ADBE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-09 Advanced Micro Devices AMD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-09 Apple AAPL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-09 Applied Mat AMAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-09 ASML Holding ASML STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-09

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

