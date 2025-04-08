This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $60K In Home Depot Stock

Records from April 7, 2025 indicate that Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas made a purchase of Home Depot (NYSE:HD), valued between $4,004 and $60,000, with the transaction dated April 7, 2025 and filed in April.

As of now, Home Depot shares are trading up 2.67% at $350.64.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Lloyd Doggett completed 71 stock transactions totaling more than $71 thousand. Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase IBM (NYSE:IBM): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Lloyd Doggett's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Home Depot HD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-27 PPG Indus PPG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-12 IBM IBM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-10 Johnson & Johnson JNJ STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-04 Procter & Gamble PG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-02-18

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

