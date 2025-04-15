This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $390K In Abbott Laboratories Stock

Records from April 14, 2025 indicate that Representative Byron Donalds of Florida made a purchase of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), valued between $26,026 and $390,000, with the transaction dated April 14, 2025 and filed in April.

As of now, Abbott Laboratories shares are trading down 0.46% at $126.78.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Byron Donalds made 79 stock trades totaling more than $79 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like First Citizens BancShares and GoDaddy. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Byron Donalds's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Abbott Laboratories ABT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-20 Abbott Laboratories ABT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-20 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-20 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-20 Arista Networks ANET STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-20

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Latest Ratings for ABT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

