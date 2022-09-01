US Markets

House panel announces agreement to get Trump financial records -statement

Doina Chiacu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice

A U.S. House of Representative committee said Thursday it had reached an agreement with Donald Trump and accounting firm Mazars USA on the handing over of the former president's financial records.

"After numerous court victories, I am pleased that my committee has now reached an agreement to obtain key financial documents that former President Trump fought for years to hide from Congress," said Representative Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. The agreement ends litigation by Trump, the panel's statement said.

