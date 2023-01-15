House Oversight Committee chair urges spending cuts to avoid U.S. debt default

Adds congressional panel chairman's comments, background

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Sunday he hoped a U.S. debt default could be avoided but put the onus on Democrats to agree to spending cuts being pushed by his fellow Republicans.

"We hope that this is avoided. We hope that the Senate, House - Democrats and Republicans - will agree to spending cuts. Look, this has to stop. We cannot continue to operate with these types of deficits," Comer said in an interview with CNN.

Republicans now in control of the House of Representatives have threatened to use the debt ceiling as leverage to demand spending cuts from Democrats, who control the U.S. Senate, and the Biden administration.

"So the Senate is going to have to recognize the fact that we're not going to budge until we see meaningful reform with respect to spending."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday the United States will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to start extraordinary cash management measures that can likely prevent default until early June.

