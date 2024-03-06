House lawmaker says US ByteDance investors should urge China to allow TikTok sale

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. House Republican leading a legislative push to force China's ByteDance to divest TikTok in the United States or face a U.S. ban says American investors should urge China to allow a sale.

Representative Mike Gallagher, who chairs a House panel on China, introduced legislation on Tuesday with Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the panel's top Democrat, that would give ByteDance about six months to sell TikTok or face a ban citing national security concerns. "It is in there interest to allow a separation," Gallagher said. The House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to vote on the bill on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

