House Impeaches President Trump for Historic Second Time

In a bipartisan vote, the U.S House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump, making him the first president to be impeached twice during his time in office. The 232-197 vote, in which a historic 10 Republicans joined the Democrats, comes one week after the president incited his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from confirming President-elect Joseph Biden Jr.’s victory in the 2020 election.

House Democrats earlier this week introduced a single article of impeachment, incitement of insurrection, against Trump. The article states: “President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

The impeachment resolution now heads to the Senate, where there will be a trial on whether to convict or acquit the president.

On Tuesday, Trump criticized the effort to impeach him for a second time, telling reporters that his remarks to supporters, urging them to go to the Capitol, had been “totally appropriate,” and that it was the specter of his impeachment that was “causing tremendous anger.”

Trump was first impeached in December 2019 by the Democratic House in a nearly party-line vote for two articles: abuse of power and obstructing Congress’s inquiry. At the start of 2020, the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump.

