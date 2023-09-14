News & Insights

House committee asks Hawaiian Electric CEO to testify in wildfire probe hearing - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 14, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. House committee has asked the chief executive of utility Hawaiian Electric HE.N, Shelee Kimura, to testify at a hearing on the causes of the wildfire that razed the historic town of Lahaina, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The summons come from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which is investigating the causes of August's deadly wildfire, the report said.

The committee plans to hold a hearing Sept. 28 in Washington.

Hawaiian Electric did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

