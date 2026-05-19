HOUR's Q1 Earnings Flat Y/Y on Higher Shipping Costs, Stock Down 13%

Shares of Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR have declined 13.4% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which was nearly flat, with 0.1% growth over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 11.2% compared with a 5% gain for the broader market.

Hour Loop reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 2 cents, which remained flat year over year.

Net revenues of $29.9 million indicated a 16% rise from $25.8 million in the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by expanded inventory availability that supported stronger product availability and sales execution.

Net income increased to $0.8 million from $0.7 million a year ago. Gross profit rose to $16 million from $14.1 million in the prior-year period. Operating income climbed to $1.1 million from $0.9 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Hour Loop, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hour Loop, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hour Loop, Inc. Quote

Margin Performance and Operating Metrics

Gross profit margin declined to 53.5% from 54.7% in the prior-year quarter as higher inbound shipping costs and storage fees weighed on profitability. Management attributed these higher costs to increased purchasing activity and a larger inventory base following the discontinuation of the platform’s labeling service.

Despite margin pressure, Hour Loop improved expense efficiency. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues declined to 49.7% from 51.2% a year ago, reflecting greater operating leverage and ongoing efficiency initiatives.

Total operating expenses increased 12.5% year over year to $14.9 million, below the pace of revenue growth. Selling and marketing expenses rose to $12.6 million from $11.2 million, while general and administrative expenses increased to $2.3 million from $2 million.

The company’s inventory position expanded significantly during the quarter. Inventory stood at $21.1 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $18.3 million at the end of 2025. Accounts payable also increased to $9.8 million from $6.2 million at year-end, reflecting higher purchasing activity.

Management Commentary

CEO and interim CFO Sam Lai said the company entered 2026 with “strong momentum,” highlighting revenue growth supported by “solid demand, stronger execution and the continued strength of our operating strategy.” Management emphasized that maintaining higher inventory levels was a deliberate strategy aimed at improving product availability and stabilizing sales performance over time.

Lai also noted that the company remained disciplined on costs despite the challenging economic backdrop. According to management, expense growth remained below revenue growth due to operational efficiencies and tighter cost control measures. The company believes these initiatives, combined with inventory investments and operational improvements, position it for sustainable long-term growth.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Trends

Cash used in operating activities totaled $2.2 million in the first quarter.

Hour Loop ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $0.9 million, down from $3.8 million at Dec. 31, 2025. The decrease was mainly attributed to payments to related parties and increased inventory investments. Total current assets rose modestly to $23.8 million from $23 million at the end of 2025.

2026 Outlook

Hour Loop reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance. The company continues to expect net revenues in the range of $143 million to $163 million, representing flat to 15% year-over-year growth. Management also maintained its forecast for net income between $0.8 million and $1.5 million for the year.

Other Developments

Management reiterated its long-term strategy of expanding the number of vendors, business managers and stock-keeping units across its e-commerce operations. The company currently manages more than 100,000 SKUs and continues to generate the vast majority of its sales through Amazon’s marketplace platform.

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