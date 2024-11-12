News & Insights

Hour Loop reports Q3 EPS 1c vs 0c last year

November 12, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $31.1M vs $29.1M last year. “We are pleased to report our third quarter 2024 results, in which we continued to deliver good revenue growth, despite low active inventory level due to challenges from severe congestion in the inbound logistics,” said Sam Lai, CEO and interim CFO of Hour Loop (HOUR). “The revenue growth rate for the third quarter was 6.6%, compared with the year-ago period.”

