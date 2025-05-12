Hour Loop, Inc. Reports 4.7% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 Despite Economic Challenges

Hour Loop reports a 4.7% revenue increase but a decline in net income for Q1 2025 amid economic challenges.

Hour Loop, Inc. has reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a 4.7% increase in net revenues to $25.8 million, compared to $24.7 million in the same period last year. However, net income fell to $0.7 million from $1.1 million year-over-year, influenced by higher operating costs and competitive pressures in the e-commerce sector. Operating expenses showed a slight decrease as a percentage of revenues, attributed to better management practices. The company also noted a strategic investment in inventory, leading to a significant increase in total stocks held. Despite these challenges, CEO Sam Lai expressed cautious optimism for continued growth and demand for products amid economic uncertainty, stating that while forward-looking guidance isn’t possible at this time, they are focused on maintaining profitability and providing value to stakeholders.

Net revenues increased 4.7% to $25.8 million, demonstrating growth in a challenging economic environment.

Management expressed confidence in maintaining profitability and steady growth despite increased competition and operating expenses.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased, indicating improved management efficiency.

Net income decreased significantly from $1.1 million to $0.7 million compared to the same period last year, indicating a downward trend in profitability.

Cash used in operating activities turned negative at $0.02 million, contrasting with positive cash flow of $0.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year, raising concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

The company's ability to provide forward-looking guidance for the full year 2025 due to ongoing economic uncertainty could signal underlying instability and investor concern.

Profitability Continues Despite Challenges for the Overall Economy









Redmond, WA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Financial Highlights for First Quarter of 2025:









Net revenues increased 4.7% to $25.8 million, compared to $24.7 million in the year-ago period;



Net revenues increased 4.7% to $25.8 million, compared to $24.7 million in the year-ago period;



Net income decreased to $0.7 million, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024; and



Net income decreased to $0.7 million, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024; and



Cash used in operating activities was $0.02 million, compared with cash provided by operating activities $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

















Management Commentary







“We are pleased to report our results for the first quarter of 2025. During the first quarter of 2025, we continued to deliver good revenue growth, despite a more cautious consumer outlook due to rising tariffs and fees charged by the marketplace,” said Sam Lai, CEO and interim CFO of Hour Loop. “The revenue growth rate for the first quarter was 4.7%, compared with for the year-ago period.”









“However, our gross margin for the first quarter of 2025, compared with the year-ago period, was negatively affected by a challenging e-commerce environment and intense competition across the industry. Our operating expenses also increased mainly because we amended our profit-sharing frequency to quarterly for the purpose of talent retention. Overall, we believe we’ve built a solid foundation to continue generating steady growth while maintaining profitability.”





“Looking forward, we’re cautiously optimistic. Despite an uncertain economy, we continue to see strong demand for our products so far in 2025. We are confident in our ability to continue delivering values to our vendors, customers, and shareholders.”







First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results











Net revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $25.8 million, compared to $24.7 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to continued growth and maturity in our personnel and operating model, despite the overall e-commerce traffic slowdown and intense competition.









Gross profit percentage for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 3.9% to 54.7%, compared to 58.6% of net revenues in the comparable period a year ago. The decrease was a function of increased market competition, and higher inbound costs.









Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased 1.1% to 51.2%, compared to 52.3% of net revenues in the year-ago period. The decrease reflected better management of platform fees.









Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease was driven by increased costs and expenses as a result of the reasons mentioned above.









As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2.1 million as of December 31, 2024. This decrease was driven by the loan repayment and growth of inventory.









Inventories as of March 31, 2025, were $15.9 million, compared to $14.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company intentionally invested heavily in inventories for strategic reasons in the first quarter of 2025.







Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook







For the full year 2025, Hour Loop is not able to provide forward-looking guidance at this time due to ongoing economic uncertainty, primarily influenced by current tariff conditions.











About Hour Loop, Inc.







Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on





www.amazon.com





and has sold merchandise on its website at





www.hourloop.com





since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on





www.amazon.com





and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop’s primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round, including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to Hour Loop’s business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Investor Contact







Finance Department, Hour Loop, Inc.







finance@hourloop.com













HOUR LOOP, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)









As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)

























March 31, 2025



















December 31, 2024













































ASSETS









































Current assets









































Cash















$









1,260,122



















$





2,119,581













Accounts receivable, net























394,242























1,650,547













Inventory, net























15,889,482























14,640,632













Prepaid expenses and other current assets























614,685























327,894













Total current assets























18,158,531























18,738,654





































































Property and equipment, net























42,759























56,797













Deferred tax assets























821,205























1,060,104













Operating lease right-of-use lease assets























54,978























111,409













Total non-current assets























918,942























1,228,310













TOTAL ASSETS















$









19,077,473



















$





19,966,964





















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









































Current liabilities









































Accounts payable















$









6,859,536



















$





4,176,305













Credit cards payable























2,404,365























3,389,880













Short-term loan























603,227























610,967













Operating lease liabilities-current























56,478























114,540













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities























677,726























2,322,535













Due to related parties























2,660,418























4,192,995













Total current liabilities























13,261,750























14,807,222





















































Total liabilities























13,261,750























14,807,222













Commitments and contingencies























-























-





















































Stockholders’ equity









































Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively























-























-













Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 35,151,440 and 35,143,460 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively























3,515























3,514













Additional paid-in capital























5,817,685























5,802,686













Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)























59,342























(595,175





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss























(64,819









)















(51,283





)









Total stockholders’ equity























5,815,723























5,159,742





















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY















$









19,077,473



















$





19,966,964



























The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.









HOUR LOOP, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)









For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024









(Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025



















2024













































Revenues, net









$





25,837,090













$





24,681,122













Cost of revenues













(11,691,792





)













(10,228,916





)









Gross profit













14,145,298

















14,452,206





















































Operating expenses









































Selling and marketing













11,246,997

















11,174,191













General and administrative













1,977,436

















1,739,843













Total operating expenses













13,224,433

















12,914,034





















































Income from operations













920,865

















1,538,172





















































Other income (expense)









































Other income (expense)













301

















(1,156





)









Interest expense













(47,055





)













(62,112





)









Other income













61,825

















28,034













Total other income (expense), net













15,071

















(35,234





)

















































Income before income taxes













935,936

















1,502,938













Income tax expense













(281,419





)













(437,124





)

















































Net income













654,517

















1,065,814





















































Other comprehensive loss









































Foreign currency translation adjustments













(13,536





)













(16,533





)

















































Total comprehensive income









$





640,981













$





1,049,281





















































Basic and diluted earnings per common share









$





0.02













$





0.03













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













35,151,351

















35,095,602



























The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.









HOUR LOOP, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In U.S. Dollars)









For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024









(Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025



















2024













































Cash flows from operating activities









































Net income















$









654,517



















$





1,065,814













Reconciliation of net income to net cash used in operating activities:









































Depreciation expenses























14,126























35,273













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets























55,383























42,892













Deferred tax assets























238,899























351,127













Stock-based compensation























15,000























36,000













Inventory allowance























497,347























637,058













Unrealized foreign exchange gain























(24,826









)















-













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable























1,256,305























210,133













Inventory























(1,746,197









)















2,021,008













Prepaid expenses and other current assets























(286,791









)















76,091













Accounts payable























2,683,231























(392,733





)









Credit cards payable























(985,515









)















(2,543,010





)









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities























(2,338,386









)















(1,093,909





)









Operating lease liabilities























(56,984









)















(35,175





)









Income taxes payable























-























82,374













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities























(23,891









)















492,943





















































Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchases of property and equipment























(720









)















(17,798





)









Net cash used in investing activities























(720









)















(17,798





)

















































Cash flows from financing activities:









































Payments to related parties























(839,000









)















-













Net cash used in financing activities























(839,000









)















-





















































Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates























4,152























(37,218





)

















































Net change in cash























(859,459









)















437,927





















































Cash at beginning of period























2,119,581























2,484,153





















































Cash at end of period















$









1,260,122



















$





2,922,080





















































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









































Cash paid for interest















$









4,986



















$





3,380













Cash paid for income tax















$









6,230



















$





-













Non-cash investing and financing activities:









































Operating lease right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized















$









-



















$





123,107



























The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.





