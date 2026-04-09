Houlihan Lokey: A Strong Contender in the Investment Banking Arena

Explore the exciting world of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!

*Stock prices used were the prices of Feb. 11, 2026. The video was published on April 9, 2026.



Should you buy stock in Houlihan Lokey right now?

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See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 9, 2026.

Anand Chokkavelu has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Houlihan Lokey. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.