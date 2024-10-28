News & Insights

Houlihan Lokey Revises Incentive Award Plan Shares

October 28, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Houlihan Lokey ( (HLI) ) has issued an announcement.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has revised its 2016 Incentive Award Plan, reducing the available shares of common stock to 8 million, effective from October 24, 2024. The share count will further adjust on April 1, 2025, based on specific criteria, potentially impacting stock availability and market dynamics.

HLI

