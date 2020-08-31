Dividends
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.46, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLI was $59.46, representing a -8.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.84 and a 39.77% increase over the 52 week low of $42.54.

HLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). HLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports HLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -22.5%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HLI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HLI as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree Trust (USMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USMF with an increase of 28.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HLI at 1.23%.

