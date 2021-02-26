Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HLI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLI was $64.07, representing a -12.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.26 and a 49.49% increase over the 52 week low of $42.86.

HLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). HLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4. Zacks Investment Research reports HLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.48%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

