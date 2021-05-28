Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30.3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.13, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLI was $74.13, representing a -1.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $75 and a 40.29% increase over the 52 week low of $52.84.

HLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). HLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.54. Zacks Investment Research reports HLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -7.74%, compared to an industry average of 16.5%.

