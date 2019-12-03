Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.89, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLI was $47.89, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $50 and a 39.56% increase over the 52 week low of $34.32.

HLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). HLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports HLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.74%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.