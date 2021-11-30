Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.18, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLI was $112.18, representing a -6.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.89 and a 76.99% increase over the 52 week low of $63.38.

HLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). HLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.05. Zacks Investment Research reports HLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 36.69%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hli Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HLI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HLI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 14.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HLI at 2.04%.

