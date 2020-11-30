Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65, the dividend yield is 2.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLI was $65, representing a -2.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.36 and a 51.66% increase over the 52 week low of $42.86.

HLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). HLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports HLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.54%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HLI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HLI as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 30.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HLI at 0.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.